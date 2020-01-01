Where are you going?
St Anton, Austria

St. Anton

6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
The Alps are home to a wealth of backcountry skiing so it takes a special resort to claim it has the finest off-piste terrain. St. Anton, however, does. The Austrian resort may be known for attracting advanced skiers and no-holds-barred partiers...
MooserWirt

Unterer Mooserweg 2, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
You’ll never truly understand the joy of après ski until you’ve partied in Europe—especially at MooserWirt in St. Anton. Rumored to sell more beer per square foot than any other bar in Austria, MooserWirt epitomizes the après scene, blaring Euro...
Rodelalm

6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Who says sledding is just for kids? In Europe, rodeling (their term for sledding) is almost more fun when you're an adult. No matter how good the powder, a highlight of my annual European ski trip is always our dinner rodel adventures. One of the...
Hospiz Alm Restaurant

St. Christoph 18, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Located in St. Anton, Hospiz Alm appeals to those with a penchant for sumptuous steaks and the world’s finest wines. The internationally lauded restaurant offers an authentic Austrian dining experience (the wait staff dons traditional dress)...
Skihütte Schneggarei

Tannberg 629, 6764 Lech, Austria
I've heard of drinking games that involve cards, dice, and quarters. But a hammer and nails? Now that didn't seem safe. Yet here I was in the back corner of Lech's buzzy apres ski bar, Schneggarei, learning a game the locals call Nails or...
Kristiania Lech

Omesberg 331, 6764 Lech, Austria
Located in Austria’s Arlberg region just five minutes from the slopes, the village of Lech seems to stand still in time, and hotel Kristiania Lech offers a glimpse of the past. Founded by 1952 Oslo Winter Olympic Slalom gold medalist Othmar...
Hus Nr 8

Omesberg 8, 6764 Lech, Austria
Book well in advance if you want to dine at Hûs Nr. 8. The cozy wooden house is about 300 years old and has been restored to its original condition. The restaurant sits right on the main street in Lech near the Filomena market. Locals and visitors...
The White Ring, Lech-Zürs

Lech, Austria
The Lech Zürs am Arlberg region of Austria is often referred to as the "cradle of Alpine skiing." The best way to explore the famed mountain terrain is to ski the legendary White Ring. This 14-mile circuit connects the mountain villages of Lech,...
Rud-Alpe Gastronomie GmbH

Tannberg 185, 6764 Lech, Austria
Lunch is a serious affair on the ski slopes in Europe. Don't expect some grab-and-go bite to tide you over. Be prepared to make a reservation for a table and sit down to a proper meal (and by proper we mean paired with good wine). Rud-Alpe is one...
Oberlech

Oberlech 279, 6764 Lech, Austria
What do you get when you stay in a chalet that costs about $370,000 a week? Truly anything you could possibly imagine. Chalet N sits in the tiny village of Oberlech, overlooking the slopes of Lech. Owned by Renee Benko, a wealthy young Austrian,...
Biltmore Estate

Biltmore Estate Dr, North Carolina, USA

A self-guided tour of the Vanderbilt family’s 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina, takes you through gardens bursting with roses and azaleas, and past pools filled with koi and pineapple-scented water lilies. The centerpiece is...

Biltmore Ave

Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC, USA
There's so much good live music in Asheville that the bars can't contain it - I've never been somewhere with such a high quality of street busking (even better than its homophonous sister town, Nashville). Most nights of the week and certainly on...
West End Bakery & Cafe

757 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
The cinnamon buns are legendary, made with the same local organic flour the bakery uses in its pizza dough. The breads, such as spinach-feta and flax-almond, change daily, with vegan and gluten-free varieties on offer. Grilled cheese sandwiches...
Aloft Hotel

51 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Opening in August, Starwood’s new Asheville property is a high-tech option in bluegrass country. Amenities include a 24-hour snack pantry, a gym, and a big-screen-appointed lobby. When you’re not exploring the neighborhood art scene, lounge around...

