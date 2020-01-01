Sri Lanka, India, and the Maldives
Collected by Amelia Edwards
2C, Templers Place, Mt. Lavinia,, Colombo, Sri Lanka
This colonial artifact overlooks the turquoise Indian Ocean and the Coast Line train that runs along it.Sights from the ocean-view rooms stretch to the city of Colombo, 20 minutes away. Trainspotters should request a room at the hotel’s north end...
Kandy - Jaffna Hwy, Dambulla, Sri Lanka
According to Buddhist legend, after the Buddha attained enlightenment, his feet made an imprint in the stone where he stepped. The footprints of the Buddha (Buddhapada) are highly revered in all Buddhist countries, especially in Sri Lanka and...
Raja Katra, Jorasanko, Kolkata, West Bengal 700007, India
While traveling around India I learned to expect the unexpected. Every turn delivered a surprise. When I was in Calcutta, a traffic jam forced my guide and I to abandon our tax ride to the Marble Palace. As we stumbled out the cab door we found...
Tungsung Basti, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
The views from your suite—of the Kanchenjunga Mountains, the hills of Sikkim, or the Rung Dung River—might make it hard to leave, but it’s worth it to learn about every stage of tea-making on a tour of the fields and factory. A tasting reveals the...
Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Yes, Hauz Khas Village is perhaps most known for its artsy vibe, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. But before it became a lively commercial district, Hauz Kaus was (and remains) a 13th-century historical complex with a mosque,...
Rajasthan, India
It was a thrill traveling on this "Palace On Wheels". It was really the Majaraja's private train that has now been refurbished and travels for 7 days throughout the state of Rajastan. This includes Udiapur, Jodhpur, deserts and magnificent palaces...
Hill Cart Rd, Limbugaon, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
To ride the Darjeeling Limited is a very novel experience. It takes forever (8 hours) as a form of transport up to Darjeeling, so save time and ride it for an hour or so departing from the Darjeeling railway station. En route, you can feel every...
Hawa Mahal Rd, Badi Choupad, J.D.A. Market, Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
One can only imagine the royal gossip exchanged behind the pink sandstone screen of Jaipur's Hawa Mahal when women of the royal household gathered on the upper floors of the five-story palace to watch street festivals below while they remained...
#125 Helloj Road, near Tehsil Office, Pushkar, Rajasthan 305022, India
From the basket of a hot air balloon just before sunrise, the Pushkar Camel Fair below looks uncrowded, quiet and serene. The feeling is very different when you're on the ground - thousands of camels, cattle and beautiful Marwari horses along with...
Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001
I'm propped up on cushions in my west-facing window seat like a pampered maharani. The sun god, to whom Udaipur's Maharana (or great warrior ruler) traces his ancestry, is bathing the hills behind the lake in wedding sari red. Below me, in the...
B1/163, Nagwa Rd, opp. River Ganga, Assi ghat, Shivala, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221005, India
Varanasi is a city of beautiful chaos. Located on the banks of the Ganges River, it's one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, and also one of the holiest. The river is the pulse of the city and it's worth setting your alarm...
Kosgoda, Sri Lanka
We were lucky to arrive at the Sea Turtle Hatchery near Hiddaruwa, Sri Lanka, just in time to place tiny, freshly hatched turtles into a water tank for their first swim.
10% of the world's tea comes from Sri Lanka - a big number for such a tiny place. Nuwara Eliya is at the center of Sri Lanka's tea economy, but this former English hill station is also known for stunning landscapes, Pidurutalagala, the country's...
