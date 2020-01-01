Sri Lanka
10% of the world's tea comes from Sri Lanka - a big number for such a tiny place. Nuwara Eliya is at the center of Sri Lanka's tea economy, but this former English hill station is also known for stunning landscapes, Pidurutalagala, the country's...
Each day, the 90 elephants living at the Pinnewala Orphanage are led from their feeding grounds to the nearby Maha Oya (Maha River) to bathe. The elephants are split in to two groups so half get to go to the river in the morning and the other half...
Stilt fishing is a tradition on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The fishermen sit on a cross bar called a petta that tied to a vertical pole driven into the coral reef. The men fish with either rods or just string. The catch is either a variety...
The Esala Perehera is a 15 day festival that takes place each year in the small town of Kandy, Sri Lanka. The festival venerates Buddha’s tooth which is significant because it symbolizes the introduction of Buddhism to this small island nation...
