Springtime in the Rockies road trip
1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
Make breakfast the highlight meal of your day at Hallway Cafe (formerly called Kids in the Hall Cafe), a City Hall bistro open only for breakfast and lunch. Enjoy a breakfast of poached eggs, potatoes, and sauteed greens served in an individual...
9698 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5H 3V5, Canada
Located smack in Edmonton's Arts District, the bold flavors served at chef Larry Stewart's A-list Canadian restaurant lean toward the regional and contemporary. Diners are encouraged to pop back in the kitchen and snap photos of the chefs as they...
308 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2S 0A8, Canada
Definitely the coolest restaurant on the block, Model Milk, housed in a former dairy building, does eclectic fine dining in a rustic-hip setting (think exposed brick, and uncovered light bulbs dangling from salvaged wood). There’s nothing stuffy...
9910 109 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 1H5, Canada
Playing live music or spinning well-selected tunes from indie to hip-hop, the Common is a lively place to sip a local or imported beer, or an innovative cocktail. A fun spot to drop in late afternoon or late night, the Common's...
10538 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2A3, Canada
Accurately described by one visitor as "a mash-up of your great aunt's sitting room and your childhood neighbor's rumpus room," The Bower strikes a balance between classy maturity and youthful vibrancy. Champagnes, martinis, and scotches are...
82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, Canada
If you think Edmonton is all giant malls and indoor shopping, stroll down Whyte Avenue. This Old Strathcona strip has been crowned one of Canada’s Top 5 shopping neighborhoods, as more than 600 businesses vie for your attention. Independent...
2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq, Edmonton, AB T5J 2C1, Canada
Sprawled over three floors, the recently renovated Art Gallery of Alberta—the oldest cultural institution in the province—maintains a collection that exceeds 6,000 objects. Welcoming and diverse, the AGA houses works from a variety of eras using a...
Banff Ave, Alberta, Canada
Any trip to the historic mountain town of Banff must include a leisurely stroll up and down Banff Avenue. Majestic mountains loom at either end of the street, and in between you’ll find restaurants, bars, and shops that sell everything from...
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
5620 14 St NW, Calgary, AB T3K 2P6, Canada
As well as seeing the office towers to the south and the (slightly higher) Rocky Mountains to the west, you’ll see plenty of hawks, porcupines, and deer (as well as other running wildlife) on Nose Hill, one of the largest environmental parks in...
Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Mountains are awesome, in every sense of the word. There’s no better way to experience the full glory of the Canadian Rockies than by taking an eight-minute ride up Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. Just a short drive from the center of...
Highway 1A, Banff, AB T1L 1A9, Canada
Bring your ice cleats for a breathtaking walk through Johnston Canyon’s sparkling walls of ice. In the summer, this canyon near Banff is full of rushing water, but in winter it freezes over, creating icicles and slick cliffs. You can head out on...
698 Eau Claire Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P, Canada
A two minute walk from the bustle of downtown Calgary, Prince’s Island Park—which is surrounded by the Bow River—is home to festivals all summer long. The Calgary Folk Music Festival and 52,000 of its closest friends rock and/or folk out on the...
Icefields Pkwy, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Even after being chased off by strong winds and an incoming storm, Wilcox Pass is currently holding the title of my favorite day hike in the Canadian Rockies. Beginning just north of the Banff National Park border, this eight kilometer trail...
4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 4X8, Canada
Located in Edmonton's Arts District, the Winspear Centre is a beautiful performance venue with an ever-changing program of the best in Canadian and international concert offerings. The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's 2013-2014 performance series...
2, 110 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A9, Canada
The Banff Ave Brewing Company uses pure Canadian Rockies glacier water as its beer’s not-so-secret ingredient. The water makes for a perfectly imperfect beer, as it comes chock-full of minerals usually removed before the brewing process. Open...
624 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 2005, the Jasper Brewing Company was the first brewpub within a Canadian national park. It is now a local’s staple hangout. Seven different beers—like the Rockhopper IPA and Honey Bear Ale—are brewed on location, so make sure to order a...
Maligne Lake, Improvement District No. 12, AB T0E, Canada
It takes patience and good fortune to create a unique image in a place considered Canada’s second-most-photographed landscape. The Through the Lens Cruise on Maligne Lake gives amateur and professional shutterbugs such an opportunity. While...
25 Prince's Island, Calgary, AB T2P 0R1, Canada
River Café is a well-loved Calgary restaurant in the middle of Prince’s Island Park downtown. In the summer, enjoy the beautiful patio, or watch the leaves turn or snow fall from near the roaring fire inside. Regardless of the season, you will...
300 Mountain Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J2, Canada
Up a quiet mountain road in Banff is the 346-room Rimrock Resort Hotel. This unpretentious, comfortable mountain luxury property is the perfect place to unwind after a day of hiking or to spend an evening wining and dining. A variety of room...
211 Bear St # 213, Banff, AB T1L 1E4, Canada
Best known by locals for its stunning views of the Canadian Rockies (nab a seat by the giant windows to make other diners jealous!), the Bison’s best-kept secret is its addictive dinner and Sunday brunch menus. Chefs Liz and Kirk are...
AB-93, Jasper, AB T1L 1J3, Canada
Jasper National Park’s newest attraction, the Glacier Skywalk, opened earlier this year as part of several features at the Glacier Discovery Center. After parking at the center, take a quick bus ride to the Skywalk. A free audio tour introduces...
The Peace Bridge shows up on a bunch of lists of top public spaces. Designers love it, and so do pedestrians—about 6,000 people use it to get across the Bow River every day (and we think more than a few of them just walk back and forth because it’...
340 13 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0W9, Canada
This little sister of the award-winning River Café stands on its own two feet. The same philosophies abound, however (local ingredients, herbs and greens from the restaurant’s garden, slowly roasted meat, and lots of vegetarian options), and, like...
2505 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T3C 1J7, Canada
Inspired by the culinary traditions of Brittany, France, Chef Dominique Moussu, Cassis Bistro's Executive Chef, has brought a distinct French style and gastro experience to the Calgary scene. Working alongside Head Chef Jean-Philippe, Cassis...
899 Centre St S, Calgary, AB T2G 1B8, Canada
I was lucky enough to be visiting Calgary on a Monday night for Charcut restaurant's weekly Top Chef Canada viewing party. Connie DeSousa, the chef-owner of Charcut, which is located in the Le Germain hotel, was a Top Chef Canada finalist. She's...
Elbow River Pathway & MacDonald Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4J8, Canada
Riverfront Park, tucked onto a flap of land over the Elbow River, is a great place to get acquainted with the bright lights of the big city if you're a first-time visitor to Cowtown. The long strip of open green that makes up the park backs onto a...
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
