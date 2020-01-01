Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Spring Break 2015

Collected by Hannah Berris
Save Place

Yosemite National Park

California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
More Details >
Save Place

Point Lobos State Reserve

62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
I've been all over the California coast and Point Lobos is my favorite place to hike. We have hiked every trail in this reserve and never tire of this magical place. You can see many animals, such as sea otters, seals, elephant seals,sea lions,...
More Details >
Save Place

Point Reyes Lighthouse

Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
Point Reyes is a special location with hiking trails, historic farms, and the small towns of Inverness and Point Reyes Station with lovely local food finds and little shops. To get to the lighthouse just follow the road signs from Inverness, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Esalen Institute

55000 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
I was putting my bags in my car, getting ready to leave, when a man came up to me and said, “Is it really time to go?” I smiled and answered, “No.” There was mutual understanding that nobody is ever ready to leave this place, where a feeling of...
More Details >
Save Place

Muir Woods National Monument

1 Muir Woods Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
Just 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge is Muir Woods National Monument, a 554-acre park; old-growth coast redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, cover 295 of those acres. Peaceful and lush, the forest is ideal for simply communing with...
More Details >
Save Place

Hearst Castle

750 Hearst Castle Rd, San Simeon, CA 93452, USA
breathtaking...
More Details >
Save Place

Año Nuevo State Park

1 New Years Creek Rd, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
Northern elephant seals breed from mid December to the end of March at Año Nuevo SP. Permits for guided walks are required and you can get them here: http://anonuevo.reserveamerica.com I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing...
More Details >
Save Place

Andrew Molera State Park

45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
More Details >
Save Place

Glen Oaks Big Sur

47080 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Retro furniture, bright textiles, and in-room yoga mats characterize the Glen Oaks motel. Guests who book the Big Sur Cabin can stargaze from an outdoor clawfoot tub. From $225. (831) 667-2105. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
More Details >
Save Place

Point Reyes National Seashore

Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
The craggy-rock view from the top of the staircase out to the Point Reyes National Seashore looks just fine from the top. But you didn't drive all this way to stand at the top while everyone else descends to see the historic Point Reyes...
More Details >
Save Place

Point Lobos State Reserve

62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
A beautiful day on the Central Coast along Hwy 1 - seemed like a beautiful omen for the new year.
More Details >
Save Place

Point Sur

Point Sur, California 93940, USA
On a craggy rock in north Big Sur, the Point Sur lighthouse has beamed through furious fog, rain, and wind since 1889. Volunteers lead moonlit tours from late April through October that allow visitors access to the lighthouse tower, old housing...
More Details >
Save Place

Pigeon Point Lighthouse

210 Pigeon Point Rd, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
I stumbled across this Hostel while driving up the Coast Highway and took a quick pitstop. The view was amazing with cliffs on either side of us, a lighthouse in the middle, and ocean everywhere in front.
More Details >
Save Place

Hearst Ranch

CA-1, San Simeon, CA 93452, USA
These zebras on the San Simeon ranch are the remains of Hearst's last herd of zebra, some of the many exotic animals Hearst once had on his lavish estate. It was so cool to see zebras roaming about on the California coast. You can also see giant...
More Details >
Save Place

Marin Sun Farms

10905 Shoreline Hwy, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
Tipped off by a colleague that lives around the corner from Point Reyes Station, I headed to lunch here on a Saturday to find fuel for a big hike in Tomales Bay. I take the phrase I'm about to write quite seriously, but the beef burger I had here...
More Details >
Save Place

Bixby Bridge

CA-1, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
One of the best roadtrips in the US is to take the one all the way from Los Angeles up to Monterey. Yeah its a slow drive, but thats only because you are driving along beautiful cliffs along the ocean the whole way!
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  2. 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
  4. 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
  5. 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card