Sporty and Outdoorsy in Houston
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
During the milder months, the city's most scenic spots are great for strolling, people watching, or engaging in your favorite sport. All-weather options include Ice at the Galleria.
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
1423 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
This shaded park near the University of St. Thomas is right next to The Menil Collection. The park is very shaded and nestled between streets lined with classic 1920s bungalow houses. This place really captures Houston!
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Runners flock to Memorial Park to run its 3-mile loop one, two, or five times. But there’s so much more to discover here, like 30 miles of hiking trails, a golf course, a swimming pool, and facilities for tennis, softball, croquet, and...
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls,...
18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
There's a really cool jogging and biking trail that runs from River Oaks all the way to downtown along the Bayou. This is next to Eleanor Tinsley Park. Check it out for some nice views of the Houston skyline.
8552 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Put on your Ralph Lauren and enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the Houston Polo Club's 26-acre facility on the edge of Memorial Park. You can get tickets in advance online or at the gate.
6001 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030, USA
No matter how old you are, you’re bound to find something to do at Hermann Park, which is located near downtown Houston and is bustling with activity any time of day. Pack a picnic or rest a whileon awooden bench to watch the miniature train that...
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Since opening to the public in April 2008, this 12-acre park has quickly become the heartbeat of downtown. Here you’ll find a playground, a man-made lake, a dog park, and the Grace Event Lawn, which frequently hosts events like yoga classes,...
215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565, USA
Kemah Boardwalk is a great day trip from Houston for groups and families. It takes about 45 minutes (20 miles) to drive there from downtown. You'll find amusement park-style entertainment, lots of restaurants and shops, and a seaside resort. It's...
