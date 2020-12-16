Spooky South
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
The South has the oldest cemeteries and homes in the country, so rightfully so, is prone to creepy tales and ghost stories.
1000 Howard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
Discover a history that can be felt and a little local flavor with one of the many tours available or explore it all on your own. The beauty of this cemetery is a reflection of it's location. Worn and unkempt, its air of mysterious romanticism can...
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
Arlington, VA 22211, USA
The Arlington National Cemetery is a 625-acre cemetery where fallen veterans have been laid to rest since the American Civil War. The cemetery lies at the end of Memorial Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington,...
412 S Cherry St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Sprawled on a bluff above the James River, Hollywood is one of the country’s most historic cemeteries. Victorian-era mausoleums and monuments include the tombs of Presidents James Monroe and John Tyler (and a host of notable Richmonders) along...
Savannah, GA, USA
While Savannah has all the traditional things that makes Southern cities great—tasty soul food, horse-drawn carriages and historic antebellum mansions—the Savannah River is also an active and important shipping route. As the nation's 10th busiest...
1400 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
New Orleans' cemeteries are part of the city's culture as well as its landscape—and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is the oldest and most famous. Opened in 1789 on the edge of the French Quarter, the cemetery is home to the tomb of Marie Laveau, a...
81 Lighthouse Avenue (use 100 Red Cox Road for gps, St. Augustine, FL 32080, USA
My pride got the best of me and I had decided to walk all the way up this lighthouse. Boy, was it quite the experience! I walked up these stairs fearlessly (And these stairs aren't easy to climb, so watch your step) But then suddenly once I got to...
248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Seeing a sprawling cemetery in the middle of a city sounds like something you might find in Paris or New Orleans, but Atlanta? Oakland Cemetery is in the heart of the Cabbagetown neighborhood, where residents go jogging through its winding brick...
118 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Want to know what happened to Short Jack’s head after it was unceremoniously separated from the rest of his body? Curious to know about the mystery of the woman who stayed in Room #8 at the Gadsby Tavern? Are you dying (pun intended) to find out...
70 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Travelers visiting Charleston typically stick to the downtown area, but if you're interested in Civil War history, head up to "the Neck," the area between downtown and North Charleston, to Magnolia Cemetery. The marshside cemetery is where the...
