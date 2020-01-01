Spontaneous Hawaii Trip!
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Maunawili, HI 96734, USA
Eons of running water are responsible for Hawaii’s escarpments and canyons. After a rainfall, innocuous streams, pools, and waterfalls can swell to impressive sizes. For an easy hike, walk along the Maunawili Falls trail on Oahu to glimpse the...
Honolulu, HI 96744, USA
This used to be the old highway to get from the leeward to the windward side of the island. It was literally built into the side of a mountain and was barely hanging on. It’s now been replaced with a proper 4 lane highway complete with a tunnel,...
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
3435 Waialae Ave #104, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
For folks who want to leave Waikiki for exotic drinks, Town is a classy favorite of the locals. Located on Waialae Avenue, the warm and intimate atmosphere will have patrons ordering several cocktails, like this grape caipirinha to cool off after...
2055 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
When my friends came through Honolulu and said they had a room at the Hale Koa, I had an opportunity to see what the resort is all about. The Hale Koa is dedicated to providing service men and women of all ranks with a place for rest and...
