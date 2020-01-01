Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Spontaneous Hawaii Trip!

Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Save Place

Maunawili

Maunawili, HI 96734, USA
Eons of running water are responsible for Hawaii’s escarpments and canyons. After a rainfall, innocuous streams, pools, and waterfalls can swell to impressive sizes. For an easy hike, walk along the Maunawili Falls trail on Oahu to glimpse the...
More Details >
Save Place

Nu'uanu Pali Lookout

Honolulu, HI 96744, USA
This used to be the old highway to get from the leeward to the windward side of the island. It was literally built into the side of a mountain and was barely hanging on. It’s now been replaced with a proper 4 lane highway complete with a tunnel,...
More Details >
Save Place

Leonard's Bakery

933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
The Portuguese sure know their desserts. If you’re a fan of the Belem tart, you’ll love what they’ve done for Hawaii. Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu makes malasadas, a light balled form of the doughnut. After an overnight flight from Sydney to ...
More Details >
Save Place

Town

3435 Waialae Ave #104, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
For folks who want to leave Waikiki for exotic drinks, Town is a classy favorite of the locals. Located on Waialae Avenue, the warm and intimate atmosphere will have patrons ordering several cocktails, like this grape caipirinha to cool off after...
More Details >
Save Place

Hale Koa Hotel

2055 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
When my friends came through Honolulu and said they had a room at the Hale Koa, I had an opportunity to see what the resort is all about. The Hale Koa is dedicated to providing service men and women of all ranks with a place for rest and...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World