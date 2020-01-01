Spoil Me!
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
Everyone deserves to be spoiled sometimes. In the rush to "get things done" and even the travel rush of seeing as much as we can, we often forget the importance of slowing down and taking care of ourselves. Here are 10 places where you can (and should) spoil yourself--some even have a budget-friendly price tag!
875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Spending a day at a spa was something that never crossed my mind until I heard about the day spa at the Meritage Resort and Spa just outside Napa, California. I decided to give it a go and emerged a believer. Spa Terra is built in a cave under a...
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
446/13 หมู่ที่ 1 โครงการหมู่บ้านอาซาญ่า ถ.แม่ริม-สะเมิง (สายเก่า) ต.ริมใต้ อ.แม่ริม จ. เชียงใหม่ 50180 Tambon Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand
A hotel is usually a gateway to your travel destination, but when the hotel is the Azaya Villas, you may find yourself lacking the motivation you need to lock the door behind you. At least that's how I felt after walking through the gates at Azaya...
km 12، طريق ورزازات، مراكش 40000, Morocco
You’ll get much cheaper hammam services—which include traditional gommage, or scrub treatment, with Morocco’s famous savon noir—in the souks than you will at the Amanjena’s lovely spa. But there’s something to be said for the privacy afforded...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
Siem Reap Angkor High School Road Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17254, Cambodia
Upon arrival, after a long, dusty drive from Phnom Penh, we were greeted like old friends and given sweet welcome drinks, garnished with orchids, in silver cups and refreshing cool towels. The best way I can describe this boutique hotel is it's...
Van Baerlestraat 27, 1071 AN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Conservatorium has a fascinating past. It started as a bank and then became a music academy before renowned Italian designer Piero Lissoni transformed it into a hotel in 2012. The building itself harmoniously blends old and new, with modern steel...
A short boat ride north from San Pedro will deposit you onto a portion of Ambergris Caye that feels worlds away from any town or city. Once ensconced in a private bungalow on a private beach, there isn’t much to distract the guest from complete...
55000 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
I was putting my bags in my car, getting ready to leave, when a man came up to me and said, “Is it really time to go?” I smiled and answered, “No.” There was mutual understanding that nobody is ever ready to leave this place, where a feeling of...
