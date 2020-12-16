Spectacular Sunsets From Lands Afar
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
Fiery, beautiful, relaxing and invigorating ~ a beacon for travelers around the world since the beginning of time. You can never have too many gorgeous sunsets.
Save Place
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
Save Place
Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)
to make the sunset at the famous U Bein bridge near Mandalay got us there just in time. And boy was it worth the effort. Not only this beauty but a fabulous temple on the river nearby was lit in brilliant shades of gold and orange. Literally...
Save Place
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Save Place
La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
Save Place
Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan, Philippines
Malapascua, a tiny island in the Visayan Sea north of Cebu, is well-known for its thresher-shark cleaning station, where divers gather daily to see these beautiful creatures ascend from below to be cleaned by fish before returning to deeper...
Save Place
Gates Pass, Arizona 85745, USA
Residents and visitors alike drive out to the western edge of Tucson on most evenings. The area averages 350 sunny days a year, so viewing the sunset is almost always a possibility. Summer evenings are predictably hot, but you're in for a...
Save Place
3, 2 ගාලු පාර, කොළඹ 00300, Sri Lanka
Now and again, a sunset is more than just a sunset. Such is the case from the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo. One of the most relaxing places on earth to watch the sun go down - so long as there's plenty of malty Lion Stout at hand. The Galle Face...
Save Place
Otago Peninsula, 9077, New Zealand
The Otago Peninsula outside of Dunedin is a place for a walk, a bike ride, a crawl, whatever you can manage. Slopes of green, icy blue waters, flocks of sheep... it's just country-side bliss. You can also check out the Albatross colon, new zealand...
Save Place
Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
This west-facing beach may appear to be white sand at a glance, but your bare feet will quickly discover that it's made of corse shards of coral, so watch your step. Rough edges aside, this beach is seldom visited (some people may have been known...
Save Place
Ban Chan Neu, Chom Phet Street, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ, Laos
Last sunset of 2010 as seen from the Santi Resort and Spa in Luang Prabang, Laos. The sunsets in this town are spectacular--worthy of a UNESCO World Heritage designation in and of themselves!
Save Place
New Orleans, LA 70114, USA
If you're looking for some quiet time while visiting New Orleans (what?), consider heading across the river to Algiers Point—a residential section of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, full of Creole cottages and other...
Save Place
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
Save Place
50 - 54 Marshall St & Ferreira St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107, South Africa
After a long day of filming and shooting, I rushed off to meet a friend and fellow photographer to try and snap a shot of the sunset over the CBD. This day had turned out to be particularly nice as for the past few days it'd had been really...
Save Place
Access Lane To Caalan Beach, El Nido, 5313 Palawan, Philippines
One of the top spots to watch the sun set behind the islands that make up the Bacuit Archipelago, Cadlao Resort is also one of El Nido's most enticing resorts. Most of the 25 rooms offer views of El Nido Bay or the South China Sea--but, for...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25