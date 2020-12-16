Spain: Undiscovered
Cuenca, Spain
The remaining casas colgadas or “hanging houses” in Cuenca Spain have been refurbished over and again. It is said that the entire face of the Huécar Gorge was once lined with hanging houses dating back to the 15th century, but now only three...
Navarre, Spain
Imagine 100,000 acres of dry, clay desert landscape. Whoever said that Europe doesn’t have the great outdoors has never been to Las Bárdenas Reales Desert. Likened to Nevada or a Utah landscape, wind and water is acting architect, forming...
13600 Alcázar de San Juan, Ciudad Real, Spain
Originally a Moorish fort and a testament to Almohad architecture, the Royal Alcázar is one of the three buildings that put Sevilla on the UNESCO World Heritage map. But the secret is its gardens. The intricate tile, latticework and beautiful...
Calle Torrea Kalea, 1, 01340 Elciego, Álava, Spain
The metal-and-glass ribbon structure of this Frank Gehry−designed hotel—not too far from Bilbao—creates an ethereal silhouette that contrasts dramatically with Elciego’s medieval landscape. Opt for a guided tour to learn...
Valencia, Spain
This Calatrava-designed complex is dedicated to science and cultural propagation. Aptly named “city”, it feels like visitors are transported to a separate destination, a futuristic complex comprising five units: the Hemisfèric (IMAX cinema and...
Calle San Miguel, 4, 29620 Torremolinos, Málaga, Spain
Marshy wetlands, shallow streams and grassy sand dunes cover the landscape of Doñana National Park, in the Huelva and Sevilla provinces. A small portion of it is protected parkland, but the area has been designated UNESCO World Heritage, and the...
León, Spain
This is a museum whose mission is to open its doors to the contradictions arising in the art world. Talk about generosity. Multi-colored glass panels decorating the exterior bring color to the avant-garde architecture of the Museum of Contemporary...
Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
On Lanzarote, the easternmost island of the Canaries, Spanish archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa, there’s a volcanic semi-crater that has created a dense and salty green-colored lagoon. The lagoon has grown rich with algae and the...
Las Palmas, Spain
Part of Lanzarote’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the 52-square-kilometer volcanic Timanfaya National Park is known for its Montañas del Fuego (Fire Mountains), where subsurface temperatures reach up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit (593 degrees Celsius)....
Asturias, Spain
The road ascending to the two glacial lakes that make up the center of Picos de Europa National Park is well known by bike racing aficionados as one of the most difficult stages (average climb gradient of 7.3% for nearly 8 miles) in the Vuelta a...
Generalife, Granada, Spain
Built to serve as a summer palace for the Muslim emirs in the 13th and 14th centuries, the gardens here are a retreat from worldly worries. Water trickles at each turn, the architecture is unobtrusive, but artfully designed for sound and natural...
17600 Figueres, Girona, Spain
If you’re the kind of traveler that walks upstream of the tourist flow, the Dalí museum in Figueres is worth a stop on your way to Barcelona. Dali said, “You have to systematically create confusion, it sets creativity free,” which appears to be an...
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
29400 Ronda, Málaga, Spain
Lovely little city Ronda is perched over the Tajo gorge, and still bathed in Islamic and Christian heritage. The homes of this mountain town are tucked into terraced cliffs, on narrow streets, surrounded by massive fortress walls, opened at two...
Comillas, Cantabria, Spain
El Capricho is one of the lesser-known modernist treasures designed by Antonio Gaudí. It is considered one of the works that helped to launch his career. Gaudí is well known the world around, but many don’t know how prolific the architect’s work...
