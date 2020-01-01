Spain Mainland
Collected by Bryan Duncan
Carrer de Montcada, 2, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Bar del Pla is a fabulous tapas place with inexpensive dishes. Here you’ll find both international dishes and typical Catalan and Spanish dishes such as patatas bravas, flor de calabacín (squash blossoms), pulpo (octopus), huevos estrellados...
Carrer de Balboa, 6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“It’s a classic bar, light on tourists and popular with sailors from the harbor nearby. There’s a crisp house lager that they brew right here—ask for a flauta, or tall glass. The tapas are awesome, too, especially the ones with generous portions...
Av. de Francesc Cambó, 16, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Markets are a must in Barcelona. La Boqueria in Las Ramblas is the classic, but Santa Caterina has excellent food stands. I can’t resist buying lobsters from Minorca when they come in. The architecture is beautiful, too: The roof looks like waves...
Carrer de les Sitges, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
“Owner-barman Juanjo Gonzalez serves the best cocktails in town at this tiny bar that seats maybe 15 people, at most. Juanjo is very precise when he mixes drinks; I like his dry martini with olives. It’s a good spot to take a date or a good...
Calle Río de Oro, 3, 33209 Gijón, Asturias, Spain
The villages and cities along the Camino del Norte predate the existence of Spain itself, and your journey will take you to historic, vanished kingdoms: Navarre, Castille, Asturias. When you walk ten miles along the Camino del Norte, you may...
Plaça de Sant Felip Neri, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
“This tiny square is one of the city’s most beautiful. You can still see bullet holes from the Civil War. The Hotel Neri’s bar terrace is a good spot for a view of the fountain. And I like the footwear museum, which honors the shoemakers who once...
Carrer de Freixures, 11, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“The funniest family runs this restaurant, known for its seafood paellas. There are just 10 tables or so, and the restaurant serves a very cheap lunch and dinner menu. I love to listen to the family—they’re always shouting at each other one minute...
Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“One of the biggest parks in Barcelona, Parc de la Cuitadella is situated near the port and for years was one of the city’s only green spaces. Today it is home to a zoo, a lake, a lovely fountain, as well as a few museums. This is also the home of...
