Spain
Collected by Judy L.
Seville is a magical city in Spain. It is know for its flamenco and has great tapas restaurants. I loved walking the small streets and exploring the city but one of my favorite experiences was a walk on the promenade. There is a great...
Calle Alemanes, 7, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Don Juan, Seville's legendary lover, inspired the name of this clean and bright restaurant near the cathedral. Tapas are served all day, with an emphasis on healthy ingredients and international cuisines, including grilled salmon with wok-fried...
Palos de la Frontera, Madrid, Spain
This station is unlike any I've ever seen—there is a market among the trees, a pond of turtles, benches to unwind and a cute restaurant on the other side overlooking the scene. It's the perfect place for a family to explore for free. If you find...
Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down...
Plaza de Matute, 2, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Like walking into an eclectic antique store come to life, El Imperfecto is a melting pot of styles. But one thing is always consistent: the mojitos. El Mojito Imperfecto (different from the regular mojitos) is proclaimed the best in Madrid. When...
Calle de Cuchilleros, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Eat dinner like a conquistador at Restaurante Sobrino de Botin. The combination of its central location off Plaza Mayor and its claim to be the "Oldest Restaurant in the World" makes it charming and fun for family and friends. Make sure to put in...
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
