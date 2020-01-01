Spain and Hungary
Collected by Sophia Leenay
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
In this long, flat park built in preparation for the 1992 Olympic Games, visitors can run and play frisbee or kickback. Would-be photographers may want to snap shots of outdoor art like the "Power of the Word" by Dutch sculptor Auke de Vries....
S N, Carretera Palmar, 0, 46001 Valencia, Spain
Grab the car, or hop public transport to this gorgeous natural sanctuary only 15km south of Valencia. The major draw here is Albufera Lake, and its surrounding wetlands. Here bird-watchers can observe rare species of wading birds. Another option...
Carrer de Quart, 80, 46008 València, Valencia, Spain
Hidden away on an 1812 university ground, this botanical garden contains thousands of species of flowers and trees. Audio guide services are available. There are benches and walkways so you can join the local cat population in lounging in the sun....
Carrer de l'Erudit Orellana, 12, 46008 València, Valencia, Spain
Loco Club is an intimate venue presenting live music acts and sometimes comedy shows three nights per week. The room is small, so you get the chance to be up close to the performers. The prices for entry and drinks are reasonable, and the staff...
Calle de los Hermanos Becerril, 10, 16004 Cuenca, Spain
Like something out of a storybook, the drive to Cuenca winds you up a steep hill upon which are resting a series of wooden houses, stacked like crooked books and precariously perched-- they beckon you. Cuenca’s elevation makes the views amazing...
A one hour drive from Madrid lies a whole new world, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. La Pedriza is one of the most accessible hiking places, there is a train that takes you about 10 minutes walk from the many trails which lead to...
Calle de la Union, s/n, 45001 Toledo, Spain
Walking under massive archways, getting lost on cramped side streets, and following the sparkling, firefly-like lights of Toledo leaves you feeling like you’ve stepped into a fairy tale. Religion lies at the heart of Toledo’s history, and because...
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Toledo, Spain
The history of Toledo dates back to Roman occupation circa 192 BC. The ruins of the Roman circus are still visible just outside the walls of the city. Roman occupation was followed by Visigoth rule, Muslim rule, and finally the Reconquest of...
I broke off from my friends in Barcelona to go on a solo excursion to Montserrat, a short one hour train ride from the city. I wasn't sure what to except but had only heard that it was beautiful with weird rock formations and good trails so knew...
Plaza del Monasterio, s/n, 08199 Monestir de Montserrat, Barcelona, Spain
There's so much to see at Montserrat, the picturesque mountain located a few hours outside of Barcelona. Nature lovers will enjoy the wide range of hikes while, non-sporty types can bask in the breathtaking views available from almost any vantage...
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Budapest, Tabán, Hungary
The Rácz Hotel and Thermal Spa has its own hot spring, which supplies the extensive spa. The complex includes a 16th-century Turkish bath with a domed roof, saunas, steam rooms, and five pools. The oldest parts of the spa have no...
Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
