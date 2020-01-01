Spain
Collected by Katie Wheelock
Albaicín, Granada, Spain
No trip to Granada is complete without wandering the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighborhood. The courtyards, baths, parks, churches and views of the Alhambra are a collective and colorful open air museum of patterns. This part of town feels...
Calle Real de la Alhambra, s/n, 18009 Granada, Spain
A visit to Granada, Spain isn't complete without a stop at the Alhambra. The Moorish architecture, robust gardens, and stunning views of Granada combine to make a truly memorable experience. Start your day with a tour of the Generalife Gardens....
C. Panaderos, 32, 18010 Granada, Spain
There are plenty of flamenco places in Granada, from the 35 euro tourist cave to the 6 euro wine cellar. My love for flamenco has drawn me to each one. I think the best deal especially if you are only in Granada for a week or a weekend is to...
Plaza de la Trinidad, Granada, Spain
Granada is one of the few cities in Spain that you can expect to get a free tapa with your drink. When I lived in Seville I never thought twice about picking the most appetizing tapa and paying for the little delicious dish. However in Granada I...
Calle Gran Vía de Colón, 5, 18001 Granada, Spain
Calle Dr. Oloriz, 25, 18012 Granada, Spain
I realize that bullfighting is a sport that people are passionate about loving or hating (for both equally obvious reasons) and I wanted to have the experience while I was in Andalucia, so that I could make my own decision about how I felt. I'd...
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Calle de Echegaray, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
They say Hemingway used to drink at La Venencia. If that’s true, you wouldn’t know it: there are no photos of Don Ernesto on its walls, no placards identifying Papa’s favorite table. La Venencia isn’t the kind of establishment to talk about its...
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Calle Alfolí, 11, 28280 Madrid, Spain
Tapas in Madrid are usually eaten before lunch, at “vermut” or “aperitivo” time. This can be done before lunch or after work. Apart from eating the Madrid tapas and drinking sangria or beer, these bars are a good place to watch football games and...
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Av. de Pío XII, 34, 28016 Madrid, Spain
One olive tree, one skylight, one glass-walled, stainless steel kitchen. El Chaflán is one of the hottest restaurants in the city at the moment, and with good reason. With a gourmet take on everyday dishes, chef Juan Pablo Felipe is making...
Calle Ferraz, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
The only bad thing about Club Allard is that you could walk right by it without noticing. This clandestine restaurant is not one of the flashiest from the outside, but prepare to be blown away before the end of the night. Everything about the...
Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures. You can expect to find little croissants stuffed with jamon, light pastries topped with berries, and fresh squeezed orange juice. It's simple, inexpensive, and...
