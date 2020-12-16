Spain
Calle Torrea Kalea, 1, 01340 Elciego, Álava, Spain
The metal-and-glass ribbon structure of this Frank Gehry−designed hotel—not too far from Bilbao—creates an ethereal silhouette that contrasts dramatically with Elciego’s medieval landscape. Opt for a guided tour to learn...
La Hoya Kalea, 01307 Eskuernaga, Araba, Spain
Bodega Ysios by architect Santiago Calatrava uses its wavy structure to compliment the grandeur of the mountains in the backdrop.
Edificio Astillero, Puerto 3, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
It's scientifically proven: even if you think you don't like anchovies, when you try the Maisor anchovies from Itsas Mendi store, you are 92% likely to change your mind. Getaria is anchovy central, and this store is located right on its port. In...
Malkorbe Kalea, 5, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Arriving to Getaria can be done by bus, but one of the most unforgettable parts of visiting this village is approaching (or exiting) it by the sidewalk that winds along the sea. Depending on the time of year, you will have endless views of a calm...
San Salvador Church, located in the middle of Getaria's central quarter, dates back to the 1400s. It has a curiously naval vibe to it, with a sloping floor and blue stained glass that gives the illusion of being on a vessel. A crypt nearby hides a...
Potzuaga Kalea, 8, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Txakoli. It's not as hard to say as it looks, and it's really easy to drink. This slightly fizzy white wine is unique to the Basque Country and is made (officially, at least) from the local Hondarribi varietal. Many of the bodegas in the D.O....
Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
A unique feature of Getaria's city streets are the grills, built into the side of buildings. The outside observer can glean that the general purpose is cooking, but seeing them in action is a different story. Fish are brought fresh from the port,...
General Arnao Kalea, 4, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
“A poorly grilled turbot is a turbot that has died in vain." This is the motto that hangs in Kai Kaipe, one of the two stars in a village that really shouldn't have any. They specialize, like Elkano, in grilled fish. Locals who prefer Kai Kaipe do...
Carretera San Prudencio, 0 S/N, 20808 Getaria, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Aroa farm, a 10-minute walk from the middle of Getaria, is a farm unlike any other in the entire country of Spain. Jaime Burgaña and his team cultivate exotic vegetables, fruits, and herbs on this 12-acre farm. But their focus is on perfecting and...
Santa Korda Kalea, 4, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
At La Cuchara de San Telmo, on the corner of the plaza Valle Lersundi in San Sebastian, the specialties were hot pintxos, quickly prepared to order--from the menu or the specials board, or by pointing to what your neighbor was eating. This was one...
