Spain

Collected by Roni crowder
Casa-Museu Salvador Dalí

Platja Portlligat, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
After falling in love with Salvador Dali at his museum in Figueres, we caught one of three buses out to the cliffside town of Cadaques where you can get to know Dali a bit more intimately by touring his house. Full of odds and ends, including mini...
Valencia

Valencia, Spain
Every March, Valencia Spain is filled with colorful papier mache statues, like this one of Michael Jackson in his Neverland Ranch. The intricate structures are supposed to represent trends and phenomena Valencia wishes to rid from its culture. On...
Restaurante Dakara Jatetxea

20170 Usurbil, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Kalimotxo is a drink made of equal parts red wine and cola. When I first heard of the drink, I had to check the source - I thought someone was playing a trick on me. When I found out that people have been drinking kalimotxo in Spain for quite some...
San Sebastián

Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián, or Donostia in the Basque language, is a Belle Époque resort town built around the Bay of La Concha. Stroll the cobblestone Old Town streets in search of cozy shops, the city’s oldest church (San Vicente) and celebrated restaurants...
Royal Alcázar of Seville

Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Plaza de España

Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The most beautiful square in Spain is the Plaza de Espana in Sevilla. Huge, filled with intricate mosaic work depicting the history of the different regions in Spain and waterfalls, lakes and imposing architecture, in summer, it is also filled...
Cathedral of Seville

Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Plaza de toros de la Real Maestranza de Caballería de Sevilla

Paseo de Cristóbal Colón, 12, 41001 Sevilla, Spain
The Plaza de Toros is an absolute must-see on any trip to Sevilla. It is the heart of the spanish tradition of bullfighting and a beautiful structure. There is also a museum where you can get more information on the sport and see some artifacts...
Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Calle Judíos

Calle Judíos, Córdoba, Spain
If you are looking for truly unique and beautiful gifts from Andalusia, Spain, look no farther than the Zoco Artisan Market in Cordoba. This shop is filled with jewelry, hand painted tiles, shawls, pottery and other local crafts. There are...
Marina Port Vell

Carrer de l'Escar, 26, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
Stroll along Barcelona's boardwalk and catch a sea breeze in between snapping shots of outdoor sculptures like this couple closely resembling mer-folk by Lautaro Diaz Silva. There's also a giant copper-colored shrimp by Javier Mariscal,and the...
Barri Gòtic

Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Spain
Fortunately I had just recently seen a movie that enlightened me about urban art and artists. I was introduced to the likes of Banksy and Invader. So a few weeks later when I ran across Invader's tile calling card while meandering the Gothic...
Madrid

Madrid, Spain
In my travels, I've found no place better to view art than on the streets of Madrid. I don't mean the museums, although they're worth a visit, but rather, the graffiti and other street paintings. I'm not sure whether these would qualify as murals...
Barceloneta

La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
El Born

Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
