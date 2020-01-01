Spain
Collected by Roni crowder
List View
Map View
Save Place
Platja Portlligat, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
After falling in love with Salvador Dali at his museum in Figueres, we caught one of three buses out to the cliffside town of Cadaques where you can get to know Dali a bit more intimately by touring his house. Full of odds and ends, including mini...
Save Place
Valencia, Spain
Every March, Valencia Spain is filled with colorful papier mache statues, like this one of Michael Jackson in his Neverland Ranch. The intricate structures are supposed to represent trends and phenomena Valencia wishes to rid from its culture. On...
Save Place
20170 Usurbil, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Kalimotxo is a drink made of equal parts red wine and cola. When I first heard of the drink, I had to check the source - I thought someone was playing a trick on me. When I found out that people have been drinking kalimotxo in Spain for quite some...
Save Place
Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián, or Donostia in the Basque language, is a Belle Époque resort town built around the Bay of La Concha. Stroll the cobblestone Old Town streets in search of cozy shops, the city’s oldest church (San Vicente) and celebrated restaurants...
Save Place
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Save Place
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Save Place
Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Save Place
Paseo de Cristóbal Colón, 12, 41001 Sevilla, Spain
The Plaza de Toros is an absolute must-see on any trip to Sevilla. It is the heart of the spanish tradition of bullfighting and a beautiful structure. There is also a museum where you can get more information on the sport and see some artifacts...
Save Place
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Save Place
Calle Judíos, Córdoba, Spain
If you are looking for truly unique and beautiful gifts from Andalusia, Spain, look no farther than the Zoco Artisan Market in Cordoba. This shop is filled with jewelry, hand painted tiles, shawls, pottery and other local crafts. There are...
Save Place
Carrer de l'Escar, 26, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
Stroll along Barcelona's boardwalk and catch a sea breeze in between snapping shots of outdoor sculptures like this couple closely resembling mer-folk by Lautaro Diaz Silva. There's also a giant copper-colored shrimp by Javier Mariscal,and the...
Save Place
Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Spain
Fortunately I had just recently seen a movie that enlightened me about urban art and artists. I was introduced to the likes of Banksy and Invader. So a few weeks later when I ran across Invader's tile calling card while meandering the Gothic...
Save Place
Madrid, Spain
In my travels, I've found no place better to view art than on the streets of Madrid. I don't mean the museums, although they're worth a visit, but rather, the graffiti and other street paintings. I'm not sure whether these would qualify as murals...
Save Place
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Save Place
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever