Plaça Major, 08500 Vic, Barcelona, Spain
Tuesdays and Saturdays, browse the wares at the massive open market that takes place in Plaça Major, also known as El Mercadel. Afterwards, sit down in the sun on a Restaurant terrace for a café amb llet or a vermouth, nearby. Generally speaking,...
Carrer de l'Albereda, 7, 17004 Girona, Spain
A deconstructed Spanish tortilla. A fried aubergine. A selection of cured meats that would please any palate. Olives whose essence fill up the whole room. And not to forget the wine pairings. That is the kind of experience you'll have at Divinum,...
Carrer Nord, 2, 17001 Girona, Spain
Located near the French border, Girona is a beautiful city where you will discover a real feeling for its history by simply walking around the ancient streets.
Girona, Spain
To sample some of Catalonia’s culture and shopping, make a day trip to the medieval center of Girona, with its Gothic churches and narrow cobblestoned streets lined with boutiques. Among the most popular sites are the Girona Cathedral, a Gothic...
Plaça de Sant Galdric, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
La Boqueria Market is a necessary stop on any Barcelona itinerary. Make the most of your time there with a stop at Bar Papitu, a small bar on Sant Galderic Square. Late morning, make like a Catalan, and wash down anchovies and olives with local...
Carrer Claudi Güell, 08690 La Colònia Güell, Barcelona, Spain
The church where Gaudi was finally buried after he died suddenly after being hit by a trolley car, the church at Colonia Güell looks like it was built directly into the hill. Inside, it's a cross between the drama of striking buttresses and a...
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior in the 19th...
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, Barcelona, Spain
Pl. de Sant Jaume, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
On our first day in Barcelona, we learned that the city has surprises in store around every corner. We had just met up with American expat Jeff Koehler in the plaza in front of the Santa Maria del Pi church, about to head up a narrow street to THE...
Plaça de Catalunya, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Imagine Barcelona--filled to the brim and beyond with mountains of books and buckets of roses. Students fund-raising, Romanian gypsies, and Charities hawk cut roses in every color of the rainbow--indeed, even rainbow-colored versions compete with...
Argentinar Errepublika, 2, 20004 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Victoria Eugenia is a double-edged sword. A beautiful, red-velvet-swathed theater occupies the aboveground section of this building. Offerings feature biggish names in music, Broadway adaptations, and classical performances. Meanwhile, after...
Zurriola Ibilbidea, s/n, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Zurriola beach is slightly off the radar, or at least as much off the radar as one of a city's three beaches can be. The only tourists that typically venture over are of the surfing persuasion, and sitting to watch the sunset on the wall that...
Plaça Gala i Salvador Dalí, 5, 17600 Figueres, Girona, Spain
Fans of Salvador Dalí shouldn’t miss an opportunity to visit the Dalí Theatre-Museum in Figueres, about an hour’s drive from Palamós. Built on the remains of an old theater and designed by the artist, the museum was one of his greatest works. It...
