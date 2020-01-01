Spain
Collected by Linda Thaanum
List View
Map View
Save Place
08569 Rupit, Barcelona, Spain
In Rupit, Stone cottages with orangey-red terracotta roofs perch around a stream, half-hidden by the mountainous green hills. An hour and a half drive from Barcelona, walk around this beautiful, if tiny village (approximately 340 residents). Pose...
Save Place
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Save Place
Plaça del Rei, 08397 Pineda de Mar, Barcelona, Spain
In the midst of entertaining tourists, he turns to me and smiles knowingly, whispering with his eyes: "Life is beautiful, my dear. Life is beautiful!"
Save Place
Carrer de Querol, 21, 17520 Puigcerdà, Girona, Spain
Oriol, the chef and owner, will welcome you with a beaming smile. Your wallet will thank you because an afternoon of wine and cheese tasting will not break the bank. Close to the border of France, in the small town of Puigcerdà, Tap de Suro is a...
Save Place
Plaça del Roser, 1, 17531 Gombrèn, Girona, Spain
Michelin-star chef, and virtually self-taught man, Francesc Rovira's cafe and restaurant in sleepy Gombrèn is not centrally located for gastronomy enthusiasts to find. Far from Barcelona, but not too far to drive for a day, nestled in the Pyrenees...
Save Place
Carrer Orient, 25, 17538 Alp, Girona, Spain
In the town of Alps in the valley of La Cerdanya, Casa Patxi serves traditional Catalan food - family style. The friendly woman who owns the restaurant, and her son, will welcome you as if you are her own. Each course will be served with love and...
Save Place
Plaça dels Valls, 6-9, 17811 Santa Pau, Girona, Spain
Just off the main square of Santa Pau, which dates to the early fourteenth century, under cover of a deep sapphire sky -- we ducked under a stone arch to walk into Cal Sastre. Immediately I noticed the salmon walls, multitude of awards and faded,...
Save Place
Carrer del Balandrau, 24, 26, 17534 Ribes de Freser, Girona, Spain
Within Hotel Caçadors, lies a restaurant with a chef renown for inventive Gin & Tonic creation. But the restaurant does not merely delight with drinks. The gastronomy features local ingredients and seafood so fresh it surprises (given the distance...
Save Place
Pl. Major, 28, 17468 Orfes, Girona, Spain
I took one bite and about fell off my chair. This was the creamiest, most flavorful onion dish I had ever tried. I found myself taking smaller and smaller bites so that I could somehow make it last longer. In a tiny little town barely found on the...
Save Place
Muntanya de Sant Sebastià, 17211 Llafranch, Girona, Spain
In Costa Brava, Spain, you may hear someone say, "ir a hacer el vermut," which can have dual meanings. Literally it means, let's go drink vermouth, but in Spain the term vermut is also a more general term for let's have an aperitif (a drink to...
Save Place
Spain
Would-be ghost-hunters will enjoy a tour of this abandoned village in Tarragona province a little over an hour's drive from Barcelona. Left completely deserted after the end of the Spanish Civil War, crumbling homes, a church in ruins, and empty...
Save Place
17850 Besalú, Girona, Spain
A short trip from Barcelona via bus or car, explore Besalú's medieval old town. Cross its restored 11th century bridge into a picturesque village with cobblestone streets. Shop for handmade trinkets or stop off for a meal or a drink in bars and...
Save Place
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's Fira de Santa Llúcia may not be as big or diverse as some of the Christmas Markets in other parts of Europe, but it has some very unique decorations. There's the Caganer, a long-time figure in Catalan nativity scenes, that's most often...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever