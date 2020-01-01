Spain
Zabaleta Kalea, 6, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Gintonería, in the less-traversed neighborhood of Gros, could very well be the best gin-tonic in San Sebastián. With two shelves laden with premium and hard-to-find gins, it's a gintonaholic's dream. They have a selection of premium tonics and...
Rodil Zeharkalea, 79, 20013 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
One of my favorite sit-down dining experiences in the city, Zelai Txiki has a couple things going for it. One is a gigantic terrace that overlooks the entire city. On a summer evening there are only a few places I would rather be. Call ahead to...
Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Let's say you only have a day or two in San Sebastián and no time to research your trip. Who you gonna call? Jon Warren and his team at San Sebastián Food. They offer shortcuts to the heart of the San Sebastián food scene, and the truth is, they...
Kalea Isla de Santa Clara, 2, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
From May to August, a ferry runs from the port of San Sebastián to the island that sits serenely in the middle of the Concha Bay. The island is quiet, isolated, and empty. There is a café on the island with a mysterious timetable, and a lighthouse...
Arrandegi Kalea, 5, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
When Christopher Hall reported his "57 Small Bites of Spain" story about tapas in four Spanish cities, he visited Bar Txepetxa in San Sebastian's old quarter. We brought the December/January 2010 issue of AFAR with us and shared it with the pintxo...
Santa Korda Kalea, 4, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
At La Cuchara de San Telmo, on the corner of the plaza Valle Lersundi in San Sebastian, the specialties were hot pintxos, quickly prepared to order--from the menu or the specials board, or by pointing to what your neighbor was eating. This was one...
Calle Mayor, 18, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Everyone knows a pintxo hop is a must-do in San Sebastián. What everyone doesn't know is that Atari Gastroteka, located in the shadows of the old town's beautiful Santa Maria church, is the perfect last stop on the tour. Their artisan foie is...
Calle Mayor, 6, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
This is a classic of the Old Part. The VIP here are the tempura-fried shrimp, which fly out of the kitchen at an astonishing rate. No frills and no nonsense, it's a great local spot.
Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 12, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
"Aquí, Se Guisa" is the motto at Borda Berri, one of the Old Town's best pintxo bars. The star of every pintxo is a braised critter: beef, octopus, rabbit, you name it. There's no pintxos on the bar at this spot, but don't let that keep you from...
Calle Pescaderia, 10, 20003 Donostia, Bizkaia, Spain
Expect creative riffs on the classic pintxo at this ultra-modern spot. Everything from the colors to the flavor combinations are unique and draw in crowds from the street. Not everyone is a fan of their style—for instance, the old guard who remain...
Arrandegi Kalea, 11, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
In Spain, the word tortilla refers to a thin omelet, and in San Sebastián the Best Tortilla is a title that everyone loves to argue about. It is indisputable that one of the city's most delicious is that of Bar Nestor. It's a masterpiece that is...
San Jeronimo Kalea, 19, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Ganbara has two big cons. One, it's expensive. Raciones of mushrooms, for example, run you around 20 euros. Two, it's been discovered (twice over) and is on even the under-informed tourist's pintxo list. That said, and considering that perhaps...
Pº Colón, 15, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Hidalgo 56 is probably one of my top three pintxo bars in the entire city. With a bar stacked full of equally delicious pintxos, a menu of hot pintxos that is incredibly varied and delicious, and an attention to product that you simply don't...
Peña y Goñi Kalea, 13, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
This bar in Gros is one, as the locals say, 'de toda la vida'. A lifelong place to stop and enjoy one of their spectacular anchovy and tuna pintxos (I recommend the one that looks like a mountain of mayonnaise) or a pintxo moruno, a hanging kebab...
Bar San Marcial is easy to miss. Tucked into a small hallway on Calle San Martzial, you have to duck in and head down a couple of steps to get to the classic wooden bar. Once there, don't miss their excellent selection of fried things. The best,...
Easo Kalea, 9, 20006 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Ciaboga is a classic spot that has been serving up perfect plates of olive oil and garlic confit potatoes for twenty years. The super kind barman will warn you that the paprika in the ceramic dispensers is spicy, but make sure to sprinkle some...
Karkizano Kalea, 9, 20001 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
I've eaten possibly more pintxos than any American ever. And in all my small plates adventures, I have not found this dish anywhere except for Bidea Berri. I am a passionate omnivore, and vegetables get me more excited than anything. These...
San Francisco Javier Kalea, 32, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Casa Senra is a staple of the pintxo scene in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Gros. They have an ample menu, with an interesting selection of croquetas (one that is clams in salsa verde) and some great raciones (fried txopitos, or baby squid)....
Zabaleta Kalea, 17, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Diz is nothing more and nothing less than a great neighborhood pintxo bar. Open at just the right times, with friendly service and a range of hot pintxos as well as larger portions and sandwiches, it hits the spot. They also have one of Gros's...
Zabaleta Kalea, 42, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Andra Mari is hot right now. For twenty years, it's been a staple of the Gros pintxo scene. However, recent changes in the kitchen mean they are bringing their A game to the pintxos. Try their elaborate, beautifully presented salmorejo, or their...
12, Calle del Laurel, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain
Easily one of my favorite tapas in all of the country, the simple combination of grilled mushrooms, garlic butter and topped with a baby shrimp and served on a toothpick is a two bite heaven. When paired with a crisp and refreshing Albariño on a...
Do you dream of swimming in a river of wine while even more rains down upon you? This is your chance to wage war on fellow winos in the great Wine Battle of Rioja! More than 10,000 people get together in the city of Haro and over 130,000 liters of...
Plaza berria, 8, 48005 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Find a chair at the bar and order some pintxos, the small-plate appetizers that are traditional bar food in the Basque Country. Pair your selections with a cold beer or a glass of Txakoli, a traditional Basque white wine. For formal sit-down fare,...
nº 4, Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Zubieta Kalea, 56, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Simple, skilled treatment of raw product is the hallmark of the cuisine at Narru. With a chef once named in the Wall Street Journal as a top young chef to watch in Europe, the food here is quite simply delicious. Stars are the tomato salad, the...
Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 20, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
It's well-known around town that Casa Urola uses some of the best raw materials: fish, vegetables, ham, you name it. In its quiet, elegant dining room, you will find quintessential Basque locals (and the occasional well-informed tourist). The...
Euskal Herria Kalea, 3, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Astelena 1997, not to be confused with the pintxo bar Astelena, fills an important niche in San Sebastián dining. While seasonal vegetables are at best supporting actors and at worse nonexistent in many local restaurants, at Astelena they take a...
San Bartolome Kalea, 35, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Madame is one of the most forward-facing dining spots in San Sebastián. It's one of the only place in the city where you can find well-executed fusion cuisine, with touches of American, Japanese, French and Basque cuisine and perhaps THE only...
Miguel Imaz Kalea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Xarma restaurant lives and dies by their mission to take the best Basque produce and execute avant-garde techniques to create new, exciting plates. Chefs Aizpea and Xabi are regulars on the conference circuit and on lists of 'Best Young Basque...
20008, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Rekondo is a little hidden treasure of a restaurant, started by an aficionado of wine. A real aficionado. His varied collection means the restaurant has a wine list of hundreds of pages. These are wines critics dream about, at prices that are a...
Barrio de la Estación, s/n, 26200 Haro, La Rioja, Spain
Cune (owned by Compañía Vinícola del Norte de España, CVNE) is a century-old family winery in Rioja Alta, located in the Barrio de la Estación de Haro, the wine capital. An early misspelling stuck and turned CVNE into Cune. It's fun to visit...
