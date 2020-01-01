Spain
Collected by Tanya Fields
Calle Céspedes, 21, A, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
La Carboneria is a special place. Unlike the tourist spots for flamenco, this feels alive. There is a buzz of energy, a sense of place as friends call out to each other before the show starts, the stone floored room smells of woodsmoke,and the...
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Estació de Muntanya Vall de Núria, 17534, Girona, Spain
The variety of Costa Brava exceeds Tuscany by far. Not only do you have rolling hills and simple farm land, but you have the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean. I situated myself in between the coast and the mountains at my Can Grau villa – only an...
Plaça de Vila, 5, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
The Balearic Island of Ibiza is known for its techno clubs, wild parties, and extreme night life. But, if you're old and crusty like me, you might just discover another aspect of the island that will urge you to return time and time again. In...
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Donostia-San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa, Spain
When someone tells me they're traveling to Spain and looking for recommendations, San Sebastian (Donostia, in Basque) is my first thought for city destinations in the northern part of the country. It's charming, beautiful, and steeped in history....
Carrer del Doctor Bartomeus, 37, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
A small town on the Cap de Creus peninsula, Cadaques is a gem in the Costa Brava region and Hotel Llane Petit is the perfect place to stay. Hotel Llane Petit was everything we were looking for at the tail end of our trip; a lovely place to stay...
