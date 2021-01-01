Spain 2016
Collected by Dawn Denison
Dawn Denison′s Wishlist
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
See a concert or watch acrobats swing from great heights in this beautiful early 20th century bull-fighting ring. If you're passionate about bull-fighting culture, La Monumental is also home to Barcelona's Bull-fighting Museum (Museo Taurino)...
Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during the closing...
Carrer de Muntadas, 1, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Adjacent to Barcelona's main train station, Sants, this park is a great place to kill some time while you're waiting for the next train to Costa Brava. With plenty of benches, a massive reflecting pool, fountains and a life-size metal dragon...
08024 Barcelona, Spain
A pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was...
Cumbre del Tibidabo, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Tibidabo is worth the somewhat complicated trip to the top even if just to enjoy sweeping panoramas of Barcelona. Apart from the amazing views, there's Sagrat Cor a beautiful neo-gothic church where the faithful can pray, and photographers can...
La Rambla, Barcelona, Spain
Shortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back...
Carrer d'Enric Granados, 15, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle. If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how...
Ctra. de Montjuïc, 66, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed in the 17th century but heavily modified a century later, this castle—actually more of a fortress—lords over Montjuïc hill. Its use as a military bastion spans from the 1600s to the mid-1800s, when Barcelona experienced a number of...
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Plaça de Sant Galdric, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
La Boqueria Market is a necessary stop on any Barcelona itinerary. Make the most of your time there with a stop at Bar Papitu, a small bar on Sant Galderic Square. Late morning, make like a Catalan, and wash down anchovies and olives with local...
Carrer Claudi Güell, 08690 La Colònia Güell, Barcelona, Spain
The church where Gaudi was finally buried after he died suddenly after being hit by a trolley car, the church at Colonia Güell looks like it was built directly into the hill. Inside, it's a cross between the drama of striking buttresses and a...
Carrer d'Isabel de Villena, 155, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Spain is known for their paella, but as anyone in the city will tell you - it was born in Valencia! As the real home of paella nearly every other restaurant is touting their version and there is no shortage of high quality options. Listen for the...
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Av. Pío Baroja, 3, 46015 València, Valencia, Spain
There are no animals behind bars at Bioparc Valencia: This innovative "next generation" zoo is run on the principal of immersion, where barriers are hidden and visitors can feel that they are sharing (discreetly) the wild habitat of the animals....
Carrer d'Eduardo Primo Yúfera, 1b, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
All the City of Arts and Sciences buildings in Valencia are breathtaking, but the Oceanografic Aquarium is equally spectacular for its contents. It not only features 500 marine species from whales to sea urchins, it also offers a slate of stellar...
Carrer del Pintor López, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
The Turia River bed gardens run for 9 km (about 6 miles) through the city of Valencia. The original river was diverted in 1957 due to flooding, and since then, the exposed riverbeds have been converted into wide, lush parks and gardens. The City...
Calle del Historiador Martínez Ferrando, s/n, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
This gorgeous, brick building features a facade adorned with ceramic tiles and stained glass, and houses stalls selling fresh fruit, fish, vegetables, cheese, and cured meat. You can also find restaurants and bars within its walls, along with...
Carrer de s'Horitzó, 21, 07314 Caimari, Illes Balears, Spain
Sisters Maria and Teresa Solivellas serve six-course meals based on the traditional Mallorcan/Mediterranean diet, including locally sourced fish and lamb, and seasonal vegetables. Horitzó, 21, 34/971-515-226 This appeared in the October 2014...
Carrer de Sant Francesc, 2, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Step off the normal tourist path in downtown ancient Palma and find Bodega Llum de Sal - a stunning (and recently renovated) shop specializing in selling beautifully packaged flavored sea salts (think merlot, rosemary, and pink peppercorn). Yet...
Rue Fort du Sanctuaire, 13006 Marseille, France
From the highest elevation of Marseilles, Notre-Dame de La Garde, built in 1864, stands guard over the harbor, the Christophle-made bronze and gold-leaf Virgin Mary casting a watchful eye over sailors and fishermen. The Neo-Byzantine style church...
3bis Rue Reine Elisabeth, 13001 Marseille, France
Marseille began its life as a trading port founded by the ancient Greeks, and the city’s heart remains at the waterfront. Here, you can witness the city's vibrant Mediterranean soul: Restaurants, cafés and souvenir shops bustle, pavilions host...
Embarcadère Frioul If, 1 Quai de la Fraternité, 13001 Marseille, France
This imposing island fortress constructed under Francis I in the 16th century guarded the Marseille coast and served as a prison made legendary by Alexandre Dumas’s The Count of Monte Cristo. Inside, you can take a tour of the dark and dank cells....
Boulevard Jardin Zoologique, 13004 Marseille, France
Centered around an elaborate water fountain constructed during the Second Empire, the Palais Longchamp is home to the Natural History Museum, with its cabinets of curiosities and zoological specimens, as well as the Museum of Fine Arts. Here...
Place Saint-Victor, 13007 Marseille, France
Dedicated to the martyr St. Victor, this Romanesque abbey was founded in the 5th century. The imposing stone turrets of the edifice date from the 11th to the 14th century, and the crypt holds a sarcophagus of St. Victor’s remains as well as the...
Bât A4, Parc Valad, Impasse Paradou, 13009 Marseille, France
While Marseille is now home to several spectacular museums and a burgeoning dining scene, the bulk of your visit should be spent by the sea. As of last year, Les Calanques- limestone sea cliffs and Fjord-like inlets - are considered a national...
