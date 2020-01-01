Spain 2014
Collected by Sahar
List View
Map View
Save Place
Calle Real de la Alhambra, s/n, 18009 Granada, Spain
A visit to Granada, Spain isn't complete without a stop at the Alhambra. The Moorish architecture, robust gardens, and stunning views of Granada combine to make a truly memorable experience. Start your day with a tour of the Generalife Gardens....
Save Place
Calle Céspedes, 21, A, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
La Carboneria is a special place. Unlike the tourist spots for flamenco, this feels alive. There is a buzz of energy, a sense of place as friends call out to each other before the show starts, the stone floored room smells of woodsmoke,and the...
Save Place
The walk to Sacromonte is a bit nerve-wracking since the pedestrian lanes and sidewalks disappear from time to time, and there are several blind curves, but it is worth all the adventure. Walking alongside whitewashed houses with large succulent...
Save Place
Calle Alhamar, Granada, Spain
While I love the spontaneous joys of new discoveries while traveling, there is also a simple joy in finding some regular aspect of routine to mark your day and settle in to a temporary home. For me during my time in Granada that often became the...
Save Place
Cuesta de Sta. Inés, 6, 18010 Granada, Spain
You never know what you’ll discover while exploring the narrow alleyways of Granada, Spain’s Albaicin district. One afternoon, I stumbled upon this old Moorish fortress, which, if you can squeeze through the locked door, affords one of the best...
Save Place
Get ready for your pulse to quicken as you look over the edge of this nearly 400 ft drop into the chasm that is the valley of Ronda! This majestic city is divided into the old and new town, and this bridge brings both world together. Stay at the...
Save Place
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Save Place
Calle Nápoles, s/n, 18100 Armilla, Granada, Spain
If you walk above the Alhambra, through the multitudes of parking lots, you will reach the old Granada Cemetery. I stumbled on this by accident and spent an hour wandering this massive space. This is the largest Cemetery I have seen and I was...
Save Place
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Save Place
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever