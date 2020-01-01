Spain 2014 - 2015
Collected by Lee Twyman
San Pedro Kalea, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Dwarf-sized, colorful wooden houses line San Pedro street in Hondarribia. They are still inhabited; laundry hangs off balconies and old women peer out windows while they wash dishes. Below, shops and pintxo bars give the crowds something to look...
Puerto Deportivo Zona Técnica Nave 5, 20280 Fuenterrabía, Guipúzcoa, Spain
For less than two euros, you can spend the afternoon in another country. If you need a break from Hondarribia, or have an intense craving for some stinky cheese, you can catch the ferry. This tiny boat pulls out every 30 minutes, and after a...
Plaza de Armas, 14, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Hondarribia, founded in the 13th century, has an incredibly beautiful and well-preserved old part. The perfect after lunch or dinner activity is strolling the streets of the walled city, which feels much more ancient than nearby San Sebastián....
Nafarroa-Behera Kalea, 1, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Sugarri Restaurant in Hondarribi is doing something that few restaurants in nearby San Sebastián are: serving updated twists on Basque cuisine that are equally delicious as their traditional counterparts, in portions that satisfy. Chef Bixente...
Minasoroeta Kalea, 1, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Mouthwatering beef cheek. Exquisite bacalao with a parsley foam. Cheese ice cream. Using Basque products, Alameda crafts delicious, modern dishes that please unequivocally. This one-star restaurant is a great spot to grab a nice dinner or lunch in...
Plaza de Armas, 14, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Whether you're looking for coffee or a warm bed, the Parador of Hondarribia is your place. The thick stone walls of this 10th century building will have you feeling historical. The interior is splendid, as is to be expected from a hotel in the...
Malkorbe Kalea, 5, 20808 Getaria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Arriving to Getaria can be done by bus, but one of the most unforgettable parts of visiting this village is approaching (or exiting) it by the sidewalk that winds along the sea. Depending on the time of year, you will have endless views of a calm...
Santa Korda Kalea, 4, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
At La Cuchara de San Telmo, on the corner of the plaza Valle Lersundi in San Sebastian, the specialties were hot pintxos, quickly prepared to order--from the menu or the specials board, or by pointing to what your neighbor was eating. This was one...
Zabaleta Kalea, 6, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Gintonería, in the less-traversed neighborhood of Gros, could very well be the best gin-tonic in San Sebastián. With two shelves laden with premium and hard-to-find gins, it's a gintonaholic's dream. They have a selection of premium tonics and...
Mount Ulia, 20013, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Most visitors never cross the river from the Old Part, and the vast majority overlook what has to be one of the most beautiful hikes from here to California. At the edge of Gros, a trail heads up some stairs (at the end of Calle San Francisco) and...
Rodil Zeharkalea, 79, 20013 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
One of my favorite sit-down dining experiences in the city, Zelai Txiki has a couple things going for it. One is a gigantic terrace that overlooks the entire city. On a summer evening there are only a few places I would rather be. Call ahead to...
Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Let's say you only have a day or two in San Sebastián and no time to research your trip. Who you gonna call? Jon Warren and his team at San Sebastián Food. They offer shortcuts to the heart of the San Sebastián food scene, and the truth is, they...
Kontxa Pasealekua Edificio de La Perla Donostia Gipuzkoa ES 20007, Kontxa Pasealekua, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
What could make a spa with all the typical trappings of luxury even better? Wall-to-wall windows overlooking La Concha bay, that's what. La Perla does not disappoint, and it's a great way to spend those finicky winter days when visiting San...
Kalea Isla de Santa Clara, 2, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
From May to August, a ferry runs from the port of San Sebastián to the island that sits serenely in the middle of the Concha Bay. The island is quiet, isolated, and empty. There is a café on the island with a mysterious timetable, and a lighthouse...
Barrio de la Estación, s/n, 26200 Haro, La Rioja, Spain
Cune (owned by Compañía Vinícola del Norte de España, CVNE) is a century-old family winery in Rioja Alta, located in the Barrio de la Estación de Haro, the wine capital. An early misspelling stuck and turned CVNE into Cune. It's fun to visit...
Calle Torrea Kalea, 1, 01340 Elciego, Álava, Spain
The metal-and-glass ribbon structure of this Frank Gehry−designed hotel—not too far from Bilbao—creates an ethereal silhouette that contrasts dramatically with Elciego’s medieval landscape. Opt for a guided tour to learn...
Plaza de Armas, 14, 20280 Hondarribia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Starting on the 8th of every September, Hondarribia celebrates a huge festival called El Alarde. Citizens dressed as military march through the streets, while others perform a traditional dance to the Virgin of Guadalupe, all to celebrate the end...
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
08034 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
This is a great place for some down time in Barcelona. Located close to the University of Barcelona's Campus on Diagonal, and children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, this park is a beautiful place for a stroll, or to sit outside and play with your...
Plaça de la Vila de Madrid, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In the middle of a fairly ordinary looking plaza en Cuitat Vella, savvy visitors can spot evidence of Barcelona's Roman history. Once a road with funerary monuments on either side, gradually the road was surrounded by the city. You can see the...
