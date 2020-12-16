Spain 2013
Collected by Justine Harrison
Here is some inspiration for my trip to Madrid and Malaga for the winter holidays...
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
Calle Gran Vía de Colón, 5, 18001 Granada, Spain
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
Paseo de Recoletos, 20-22, 28001 Madrid, Spain
I was walking the streets of Madrid when I came across the national library. The only problem was, I wasn't allowed in the part where they had books. The building itself on the outside was amazing. I particularly loved the lights on both sides of...
Plaza del Azoguejo, 1, 40001 Segovia, Spain
The ancient city of Segovia is charming in every sense of the word. Wooden and stone houses line impossibly narrow winding streets, up the hills to the heart of the Roman Aqueduct. On your quest to see the Alcázar of Segovia and its spatial...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
2 rue almohades petit socco souk dakhel, Tanger 90000, Morocco
Tangier's Ancienne Medina is still a close resemblance of the trading quarter established in this location during the Moorish settlement of North Africa. Spices, olives, leather, vegetables, olive oil are brought everyday from the regions small...
