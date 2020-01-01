spain
Collected by Willa Hoffnet
Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
The train museum in Madrid is housed in an old railway station—one of the first in the city from the 1800s. The space is really amazing with about 50 trains from the late 1800s up til the 1960s—among the largest rail collections in Europe. One of...
Calle Real de la Alhambra, s/n, 18009 Granada, Spain
A visit to Granada, Spain isn't complete without a stop at the Alhambra. The Moorish architecture, robust gardens, and stunning views of Granada combine to make a truly memorable experience. Start your day with a tour of the Generalife Gardens....
Sacromonte, 18010 Granada, Spain
Semana Santa is the holy week of Easter celebrated with a passion here in Spain. It is worth noting that if you travel to Spain the week leading up to Easter many things will be closed or booked out. If you arrive this week there is also a good...
Albaicín, Granada, Spain
No trip to Granada is complete without wandering the narrow streets of the Albaicin neighborhood. The courtyards, baths, parks, churches and views of the Alhambra are a collective and colorful open air museum of patterns. This part of town feels...
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers....
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
Paseo de Cuba, 4, 28009 Madrid, Spain
28013 Madrid, Spain
Literally the heart of Madrid, Puerta del Sol was originally and east-facing gate to the city and today serves as a bustling transportation hub, with all roads fanning out from from it like rays of the sun. Look for the kilometre zero (Km. O)...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
