Spain-1
Collected by Ron Smestad
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
Plaça d'Antonio López, 6, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its beautiful Gothic Quarter. It's filled not only with rustic buildings that ooze character and history but also delicious cafés where you can linger over a cup of coffee while reading the paper. On any...
Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, El Call—and look for the Sinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it...
Carrer del Comerç, 24, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
In the eclectic neighborhood of El Born, Spending an evening at Comerc 24 in Barcelona was more than just a tasty meal, memorable wine, and good conversation. We chose the festival menu, in total 15 miniature avant-garde courses (including the...
Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
08024 Barcelona, Spain
A pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona,...
Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
It’s one of the most recognizable facades on Passeig de Gràcia: a modernist fantasy of undulating stone, brightly colored mosaics, and stained glass—one that could only come from the mind of famed Catalan architect Antoni...
Carrer de la Diputació, 269, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Eating deep fried rabbit ribs. Simply an amazing dish at an amazing tapas place called Tapas 24.
Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during...
Carrer de Muntaner, 2, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Check out regional specialties like ensaïmadas, a typical sweet pastry from Mallorca that is often stuffed with cabello de ángel (made from caramelized pumpkin), whipped cream, or chocolate only a short walk from Plaça Catalunya. Throughout...
A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
To my taste, the best restaurant in town at all levels: the food is exquisite, they have a large traditional Catalan menu, the service is excellent (waiters know the menu and the wines very well), and the decoration is carefully thought out,...
Carrer de la Diputació, 249, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
This ultramodern space—part wine bar, part restaurant—has a daunting wine list with more than 3,000 labels, plus a rotating list of 50 that you can try by the glass before committing to a full bottle. Skip the iPad and put yourself...
Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
