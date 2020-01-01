Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Spain-1

Collected by Ron Smestad
List View
Map View
Save Place

Barcelona Cathedral

Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
More Details >
Save Place

La Sagrada Familia

Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
More Details >
Save Place

La Casa De Les Lletres

Plaça d'Antonio López, 6, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its beautiful Gothic Quarter. It's filled not only with rustic buildings that ooze character and history but also delicious cafés where you can linger over a cup of coffee while reading the paper. On any...
More Details >
Save Place

Sinagoga Major (Major Synagogue)

Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, El Call—and look for the Sinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it...
More Details >
Save Place

Comerç 24

Carrer del Comerç, 24, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
In the eclectic neighborhood of El Born, Spending an evening at Comerc 24 in Barcelona was more than just a tasty meal, memorable wine, and good conversation. We chose the festival menu, in total 15 miniature avant-garde courses (including the...
More Details >
Save Place

Bubó Bar Restaurant

Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
More Details >
Save Place

Park Güell

08024 Barcelona, Spain
A pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was...
More Details >
Save Place

Casa Almirall

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
More Details >
Save Place

Granja La Pallaresa

Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona,...
More Details >
Save Place

Casa Batlló

Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
It’s one of the most recognizable facades on Passeig de Gràcia: a modernist fantasy of undulating stone, brightly colored mosaics, and stained glass—one that could only come from the mind of famed Catalan architect Antoni...
More Details >
Save Place

Tapas 24

Carrer de la Diputació, 269, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Eating deep fried rabbit ribs. Simply an amazing dish at an amazing tapas place called Tapas 24.
More Details >
Save Place

Magic Fountain of Montjuïc

Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during...
More Details >
Save Place

Forn Mistral

Carrer de Muntaner, 2, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Check out regional specialties like ensaïmadas, a typical sweet pastry from Mallorca that is often stuffed with cabello de ángel (made from caramelized pumpkin), whipped cream, or chocolate only a short walk from Plaça Catalunya. Throughout...
More Details >
Save Place

La Esquinica

A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
More Details >
Save Place

Parc del Laberint d'Horta

Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
More Details >
Save Place

Can Travi Nou

To my taste, the best restaurant in town at all levels: the food is exquisite, they have a large traditional Catalan menu, the service is excellent (waiters know the menu and the wines very well), and the decoration is carefully thought out,...
More Details >
Save Place

Monvínic

Carrer de la Diputació, 249, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
This ultramodern space—part wine bar, part restaurant—has a daunting wine list with more than 3,000 labels, plus a rotating list of 50 that you can try by the glass before committing to a full bottle. Skip the iPad and put yourself...
More Details >
Save Place

La Flauta

Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
More Details >
Save Place

La Boqueria Market (Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria)

La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
More Details >
Save Place

Casa Milà

Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
More Details >
Save Place

Plaza de España

Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The most beautiful square in Spain is the Plaza de Espana in Sevilla. Huge, filled with intricate mosaic work depicting the history of the different regions in Spain and waterfalls, lakes and imposing architecture, in summer, it is also filled...
More Details >
Save Place

Cathedral of Seville

Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
More Details >
Save Place

Royal Alcázar of Seville

Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News Travelers’ Coronavirus Questions Answered
  2. 2 Air Travel The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
  3. 3 Air Travel Why Now Is Actually a Good Time to Book Flights
  4. 4 Travel Tips How You Can Travel Responsibly During the Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. 5 Travel News Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to Live in New York City Rent-Free This Summer

More From AFAR

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay