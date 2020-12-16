Souvenirs and Big Island Art
Collected by Andrea Rip
For travelers seeking local art, furniture, or souvenirs from their trip to the Big Island, local artisans provide plenty of wares. From shops catering to tourists in Kona to the art scene in Hilo, craftspeople and shop owners will provide a variety of items and loads of aloha.
Volcano, HI, USA
Why I was so surprised to find a food truck in the village of Volcano outside of Volcano National Park, I'm not sure. All I know is that it was one of the many culinary surprises on the Big Island. This truck was packed with all kinds of wonderful...
74-5035 Queen Kaahumanu Hwy #d, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
With so many coffees to choose from, it will be hard to choose what to bring home. Coffee is great souvenir and all the shops and farms offer their beans and grounds along with coffee mugs, tshirts, and other souvenir items. Kona Coffee and Tea...
206 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
The art of quilting, a Hawaiian pastime with its own style and patterns, can be found in shops around the Big Island. Key ingredients to a good Hawaiian quilt include using a repetitive silhouette shape or design and appliquéing pieces on to the...
Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Hilo is a typical small American town with a local Hawaiian twist. On the "quieter" side of the Big Island, tourists might miss this little town on their way to Volcanoes National Park. Hilo has a lively art scene, including galleries and...
69-250 Waikoloa Beach Dr D1, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA
Alex Gupton's artistic talent illustrates the beauty of the Islands combined with imaginative human creativity. Alex works in mosaic art and uses small shapes and images to build his fantastic and grand drawings and murals. He applies a similar...
48-5416 Kukuihaele Rd, Honokaa, HI 96727, USA
For road-trippers around the Big Island of Hawaii, the Waipio Valley is an attraction all its own with a beautiful green valley that opens into the sea. Several shops and stops in the area make a pleasurable drive more interesting. One such stop...
40 Rainbow Dr, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Just outside of Hilo is one of the Big Island's beautiful waterfalls. Rainbow Falls is a pretty sight, particularly when the sun is shining and its rainbow is shimmering in the mist. The rainbow is out on most days, so chances are that you will...
75-5744 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Both Hilo and Kona have quaint downtown areas with small shops and cafes. Kona has been updated more recently to accommodate travelers who predominantly stay on the Kona side of the Big Island. With coffee shops, restaurants like the Kona Canoe...
83-5427 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Right off the Mamalahoa Highway, the Kona Coffee Mill and Museum sells Kona Coffee, macadamia nuts, T-shirts, and heaps of Hawaii souvenirs. A perfect pit stop, you will find coffee samples and a small cafe on the lanai (porch) of the red farm...
79-7407 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA
This is a worthwhile quick stop for anyone who enjoys chocolate or innuendo and is passing through Kainaliu on the west coast of Hawaii Island (around eight miles south of Kailua-Kona, just before Captain Cook). They specialize in donkey balls,...
