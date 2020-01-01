Where are you going?
Southwest in a Week

Collected by Kerry McGee , AFAR Local Expert
Joshua Tree National Park

California, USA
There are dozens of hiking options within Joshua Tree, but a ranger favorite is 49 Palms Oasis, a three-mile round-trip trek that leads to a true oasis of fan palms and shallow pools. This appeared in the October 2015 issue
Palms Restaurant

83131 Amboy Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
To get to Palms Restaurant, drive to what feels like the end of the earth, then keep going. There you’ll find a sprawling bar and concert venue that’s as quirky as it is secluded. The decor (old-time telephone booths, saloon-style signs), a killer...
Pappy & Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268, USA
There’s a reason you’ll find Pappy & Harriet’s in almost every guide to the desert: This Pioneertown roadhouse attracts some of the most diverse acts that roll through SoCal. Eating Santa Maria–style barbecue in a faux saloon—part of an old...
Art Queen

At Elf’s hideaway gallery, Art Queen, you can explore the World Famous Crochet Museum, buy a silkscreened “What Would Cher Do?” tank top, and wander through her found-object sculptures, such as the military vehicle turned concert stage. This...
High Desert Test Sites

Her High Desert Test Sites is a combination studio, home, and public workshop that hosts artists from all over the world. Check the calendar for frequent community events or sign up for a tour of the 80 acres, where you’ll explore sculptures and...
bkb ceramics

61705 CA-62, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, USA
A potter and longtime Joshua Tree resident, Bosworth sells his textured, geometric-patterned planters, vases, and mugs at BKB Ceramics, not far from High Desert Test Sites. This appeared in the October 2015 issue.
Integratron

2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, USA
UFO advocate, George Van Tassel, began constructing the Integratron in the 1950s after an alien encounter with “Solgonda” who bestowed upon him the secrets of rejuvenation and time travel. The all-wood white dome structure contrasts with the blue...
Hicksville Trailer Palace & Artist Retreat

Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Death Valley

Stovepipe Wells is a great ol' town - one you can imagine would have been a real welcome sight for dirt thirsty cowboys navigating their way through Death Valley. The place lives and breathes Western, so much so that the room key tags they hand...
Helicopter Tour of the Grand Canyon

North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
If you know your flight path is going to go over the Grand Canyon, get a window seat. Even from thirty-some-thousand feet above, the chasms within chasms stretch on to the horizon...
Phantom Ranch

N Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
It may look a little like your childhood summer camp, but Phantom Ranch feels like the Ritz by the time you make it to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, whether by foot—a steep 10-mile hike—mule, or boat down the Colorado River. Set near...
Beaver Street Brewery

11 S Beaver St #1, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
After hiking, skiing, or Grand Canyon gawking, what better way to spend an evening than in Flagstaff's oldest microbrewery? Wood-burning stoves in the entryway will keep you warm if the wait is long in this family-friendly brewpub. In addition to...
Rendezvous Coffee Lounge and Martini Bar

100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Surely, a college town at the base of skiable mountains on the way to the Grand Canyon must boast a memorable place to caffeinate...or imbibe something more relaxing...right? Flagstaff, Arizona, has its fair share of coffee shops and bars, but...
Criollo Latin Kitchen

16 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
College-town hiking aficionados usually know where to eat, so when the guys up the street at Babbitts Backcountry Outfitters told me this was one of the best places in town for weekend brunch, I went. A lunch-and-dinner place during the week,...
Starrlight Books, Flagstaff, AZ

15 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Going to or from the Grand Canyon, you're likely to pass through Flagstaff. Don't just stop here to fill up your gas tank; linger in its 19th-century downtown just off old Route 66, and you'll find farm-to-table restaurants, microbrews, and...
Raku Gallery/ La Victoria glass blowing studio

Jerome, AZ 86331, USA
Jerome commands big-sky views from its mile-high perch on Cleopatra Hill: look out over red rock mesas and volcanic peaks while standing above a network of 88 miles of mine shafts descending over 4,000 ft. Founded in 1876, Jerome's population fell...
Elote Cafe

350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
After a hard day of hiking the myriad trails through Sedona's gorgeous red rock country, my friend and I earned a dining experience where calories did not count. Everyone recommended Elote Cafe. Thank you, everyone, for one of the finest meals...
Enchantment Resort

525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sitting at the entrance to a secluded red-rock canyon eight miles outside Sedona, Enchantment Resort may be the Southwest’s most visually stunning accommodation. And while the indigenous people who originally inhabited the canyon had more...
The Motor Lodge

503 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303, USA
Located a few blocks from Courthouse Square and Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, about 100 miles north of Phoenix, the Motor Lodge is ideal for a retro road trip. The 13-room lodge began life around 1910 as summer cabins. After a century of...
