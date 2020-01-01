Southwest
White Mesa, New Mexico 87053, USA
I love mountain biking! I am basically obsessed with the activity, have been racing for half my life, and spend the majority of my disposable income on bike related activities. I would do it every single day if I could and at times I do. There are...
To get from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, don't take I-25 North--it's busy and sterile. Drive east on I-40 to the backside of the Sandía Mountains, get off on exit 175, and head north on Highway 14, also known as "The Turquoise Trail." You'll wind...
Ranchos De Taos, NM, USA
Driving north from Santa Fe, just as you approach Taos, turn your head to the right, and there it is--the San Francisco de Asis Church. This 18th-century adobe mission architecture just south of Taos, NM, has become an icon due to the paintings of...
Taos, NM, NM, USA
If you take "The High Road" from Santa Fe north to Taos, you're in for plenty of mountain vistas and old adobe churches; plan to stop frequently. Spaniards founded villages here in the 17th and 18th centuries--their northernmost reach into the...
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
821 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
How can you *not* love a place with more than 150 kinds of tea? Tucked away on arty Canyon Road, this little tea (and coffee) house is a treasure for weary walkers - the perfect spot to sit down with a book and a pot of Assam and step out of...
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
210 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Tucked into Santa Fe's medieval-looking St. Francis hotel, Secreto is a place to sample award-winning cocktails in style. Cozy couches and a dim, candle-lit hotel foyer may even entice you (and your drink) out of the bar itself. Sink into a chair...
