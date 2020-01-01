Southern Delights
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
The South! There is more to it than meets the eye. Fried chicken and biscuits call me there, but the charm of its beautiful cities and people keep me coming back for more.
Save Place
2210 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482, USA
Who knew that Edgar Allan Poe spent time in the army base on Sullivan's Island outside of Charleston? The folks behind Poe's Tavern have capitalized on this fact, creating one of the island's most beloved local haunts. Located a few blocks from...
Save Place
76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
At this Charleston hit, James Beard Award–winning chef Sean Brock reinterprets traditional Southern dishes with a steadfast commitment to local and regional ingredients—the restaurant even has its own garden. Constantly changing, the...
Save Place
59 1/2 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
The success of this tiny bakery, open on Cannon Street since 2007, rings like a harbinger of the change to the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood over the last decade. Two New York architects fled the big city to make cupcakes in a local...
Save Place
307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like...
Save Place
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
Save Place
Newfound Gap, Tennessee 37738, USA
Driving through the Great Smoky Mountains between North Carolina and Tennessee is a tease for the outdoors-lover who enjoys experiencing the land by foot. Lucky for you, the Appalachian Trail intersects US Hwy 441/71 at Newfound Gap where you can...
Save Place
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
Save Place
1650 US-31W, Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA
At the Authentic Coffee Co it's not just the beans that are the real thing. There's a jam every week (Friday, last I heard) where some of the best bluegrassers in the wider Tennessee area gather. But the most authentic thing here is the folk....
Save Place
13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Felix Meana and Katie Button, veterans of elBulli in Spain, converted Asheville’s former downtown bus depot into a stylish tapas bar. Curate means to cure oneself, which diners can do with traditional Spanish dishes such as Catalan sausage...
Save Place
Biltmore Estate Dr, North Carolina, USA
A self-guided tour of the Vanderbilt family’s 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina, takes you through gardens bursting with roses and azaleas, and past pools filled with koi and pineapple-scented water lilies. The centerpiece is...
Save Place
12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
Save Place
116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
Save Place
700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
This boutique hotel doubles as a contemporary art museum. Founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson wanted somewhere to store their growing art collection while helping revitalize downtown Louisville, so they opened a hotel with rotating public...
Save Place
Located in a warehouse in New Orleans' Ninth Ward, the Old New Orleans Rum Distillery was the brainchild of a local artist in 1999. The distillery survived the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and is still going strong and are now being...
Save Place
125 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030, USA
In the funky neighborhood of Decatur is one of the country's top rated beer bars. The old wooden doors make you think this place comes right out of the Old South, but it has a touch of Europe. Upstairs there is a bar devoted completely to Belgian...
Save Place
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
Save Place
109 GE Patterson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
The merchandise at Hoot + Louise is part vintage, part new, part handmade, and all fun. Or at least that's the way my wife seems to feel every time she sets foot in the Downtown Memphis boutique, which is pretty often. It's her favorite shop in...
Save Place
Take a morning stroll through the shabby-hip Marigny neighborhood to the Bywater to discover Elizabeth's delicious praline bacon. Yes, it's a little gimmicky—but that doesn't stop it from being delightful. And at an out-of-the-way, down-home...
Save Place
13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
Save Place
1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community...
Save Place
2007 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205, USA
Located in the beautiful 5 Points South district on the Southside of Birmingham, when you step through the door of the legendary Chef Frank Stitt's Chez Fonfon, you are instantly transported to your favorite bistro in France. The menu features...
Save Place
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Ever heard of a bonut? Neither had we until we visited Biscuit Love, a cult-favorite breakfast spot in Nashville's happening Gulch neighborhood, where morning queues often exceed an hour on weekends. And bonuts—deep-fried biscuit dough slathered...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever