Southern Africa
Collected by Whitefella Walkabout
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
In recent years, Johannesburg has become a haven for contemporary artists working in South Africa. Rosebank, the neighborhood next to the affluent suburb of Sandton, even features a Miami-esque Design District with galleries, restaurants, and...
Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
In a cave below Marine Drive, 100m from Old Harbour, Hermanus, 7200, South Africa
Hermanus has the best land-based whale watching opportunities in all of the Western Cape. Bientangs Cave is a restaurant built into a natural cave facing Walker Bay, extending down to the rocky area where tourists congregate to watch the whales....
4 Rue de la Herse, 68000 Colmar, France
An incredible French restaurant called Les Bateliers lies over the water just near the Rue Turenne Bridge in Colmar, France, providing a one of a kind view of the colorful historical architecture. If you had to choose one place to eat in Colmar,...
Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland
Adare is known as Ireland's most beautiful village and I saw why when we got there. There are such beautiful houses there. I adore thatches! It is absolutely charming. If you do not believe them or me, check for yourself :)
90 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
I took a stroll down to the beach in Seapoint, Cape Town and although it was windy, it was definitely worth the trip, as I got to snap this magnificent sunset by the sea.
