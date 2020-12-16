Where are you going?
Southeast Asia

Collected by Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor
Thailand and Indochina
Amphawa Floating Marketing

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
On the weekend, escape the bustle of central Bangkok for the Amphawa Floating Market, a bohemian trading post nestled along the Mae Khlong River canal network. Meander along the waterway and browse local crafts, retro kitsch, and delicious...
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
While you're in Thailand, be sure to escape the colorful chaos of Bangkok and head toward the historic capital of Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The best option to get there would be by train and they run frequently from Bangkok's...
Erawan Museum

99 Tambon Bang Muang Mai, Amphoe Mueang Samut Prakan, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand
Staircase inside of the second floor of the Erawan Museum in Bangkok, Thailand. The Erawan Museum is located in Samut Prakan Province (on the outskirts of Bangkok) and was built by Lek Viriyaphant, an eccentric Thai millionaire who was also...
River Kwai Jungle Rafts

Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
Phi Phi Relax Beach Resort

Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
