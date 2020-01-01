Southeast Asia
Collected by Ren Yagolnitzer
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
209/2 Sridom, ซอย ร่วมชัย อำเภอ แม่แตง เชียงใหม่ 50100, Thailand
Learn about the history of elephants in Thailand, feed the elephants by hand, learn commands for controlling an elephant, ride bareback through the countryside, and finally spend some time in a small pond bathing your elephant. Baan Chang Elephant...
Chang Moi Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
I've been to Thailand half a dozen times over the last four years, but until November I had never visited during the Lantern Festival. To be honest, I didn't expect it to be quite as amazing as it actually was - Chiang Mai was transformed for a...
Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri, Thailand
The train was probably the best decision I have made as a form of transportation in Thailand. We woke up early to catch the 5:55am train at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok to Aranyaprathet. Then it was only a ten minute tuk tuk ride to the...
Mrauk-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This sunset photo was taken in late December 2011 while visiting the ruins of Mrauk U, ancient capital of the Arakan kingdom in modern day Rakhine State located in far western Myanmar. It was definitely worth the 6-hour boat trip up the Kaladan...
Near Tharabar Gate, Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
Hot air balloons sailing over the plains of Bagan, Myanmar.
Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
I arrive at Nyaung Shwe, Inle Lake’s main development, in the dead of night and immediately book myself into a boat tour of the lake, wondering aloud if the notorious Nayar, a mythical dragon with four legs, still patrols the waters. An old man...
Can Tho, Ninh Kiều, Cần Thơ, Vietnam
With the Mekong Delta sending out a web of rivers and tributaries throughout southern Vietnam, many of the best routes for commerce are on the water. One of the largest floating markets is near the city of Can Tho. You must wake up early to see...
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam
Vietnamese love the cool climes of this town 5,000 feet above sea level in the highlands of southern Vietnam. Da Lat was "discovered" as a site for a potential town in 1893 by French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin; before long, it was established...
287A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Hàm Tiến, Thành phố Phan Thiết, Bình Thuận, Vietnam
Drive four hours east from Saigon and you’ll arrive at the port city of Phan Thiet, around which lie sand dunes, scenic lakes, quaint fishing villages, golf courses, and—along pristine Mui Ne Beach—this five-star Anantara resort....
xã Ba, Đông Giang, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Pedal past rice paddies, lotus ponds, and Khmer temples in the Mekong Delta on a SpiceRoads bicycle tour. The company offers 13 cycling journeys around Vietnam, from a one-day meander through the villages that surround Hanoi to a 10-day, 329-mile...
tt. Sa Pa, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
We had spent more than three weeks in Vietnam by the time we arrived in the mountains of Sapa. We started in the southern tip in the Mekong Delta and made our way north. Vietnam is full of great travel experiences but my favorite place was Sapa...
Ninh Thắng, Ninh Bình Province, Vietnam
Visitors have a love hate relationship with Tam Coc - and Ninh Binh in general - thanks to the aggressive nature of the touts that descend upon them the moment they disembark from their day trip tour buses from Hanoi. Solution? Don't get on the...
Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
Nong Chaeng Sub-district, Bueng Sam Phan District, Phetchabun, Thailand
Angthong National Marine Park makes for a great day trip from Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, or any of the other outlying islands. The park boasts some of the most stunning unspoilt beaches in the country, breathtaking views of limestone...
51/1 หมู่ที่ 7 ถนน แม่ริม - สะเมิง Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand
Located 11 miles outside of Chiang Mai, Tiger Kingdom is a great day trip where you can play, pet and take photos of tigers. There is no fee to enter the park, but if you wish to enter the enclosure with a trainer for 15 minutes at a time, you pay...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
