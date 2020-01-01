South Island, New Zealand
Collected by Dean B Silber
List View
Map View
Save Place
Jackson Bay 7886, New Zealand
While staying at a local B&B, our host told us we just HAD to venture over to Jackson Bay and try the best fish and chips you’ll find on the west coast of the South Island. We cruise down a road hugging a calm, blue Tasman Sea ‘til we literally...
Save Place
Castle Hill 7580, New Zealand
This 10-day tramping (that's Kiwi for "hiking") trip on the South Island of New Zealand is hard to beat. This will be your first hike of many, all of which connect you to a land so beautiful that it's impossible to ever leave. Kura Tawhiti is a...
Save Place
Fox Glacier 7886, New Zealand
A drive down the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand wouldn't be complete with a stop at Fox Glacier. It's just a short 10 minute walk with potentially a river crossing or two out to the closest point you can go without a guide. One of...
Save Place
Christchurch, New Zealand
Lonely Planet voted Christchurch one of the Top 10 cities to visit in 2013. The gateway to New Zealand's South Island, vibrant Christchurch is surrounded by a region of natural wonders. A city where you can cycle alongside the river, indulge in...
Save Place
86 Mt Cook Road (SH80), Lake Pukaki, South Canterbury 7944, New Zealand
Luke, the proprietor of the Mt. Cook Lakeside Retreat, insists on meeting us at the top of the 1.5 km driveway to escort us down. Guests are required to have snow chains or a four wheel drive vehicle to make it the rest of the way down the icy,...
Save Place
When I first heard about The Catlins I wondered why it wasn't talked about more... but then its remoteness and mystery is what makes it so special. The Catlins is an area at the bottom of the South Island and its biggest town, Owaka, only has 400...
Save Place
South Island, New Zealand
New Zealand’s mountains are nothing short of majestic. Sir Edmund Hillary honed his craft on the country’s highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook, before conquering Everest. The Southern Alps are the spine of the South Island with such ranges as...
Save Place
Lake Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand
Soak up the endless horizon on this 15k tramp alongside Lake Wanaka. Why is this worth your Kiwi time? The rolling and winding track that follows the lake’s edge provides an unobstructed and ridiculous view of the snowcapped mountain tops (head...
Save Place
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Save Place
Queen Charlotte Sound (Totaranui), New Zealand
Queen Charlotte Sound is the gateway to the South Island, an honor that it shares with the other Marlborough Sounds. One of the best and most traditional ways to make the journey from the North to South Islands is by ferry from Wellington into...
Save Place
Rolleston Ave, Christchurch City Centre, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
There’s no better place to stop and smell the roses (and the dahlias and the begonias) than Christchurch Botanic Gardens. From New Regent Street, hop on the renovated tram, which stops near the entrance to the 80-plus acres of majestic oaks, water...
Save Place
290 Montreal Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
I am a coffee-seeker. When traveling to a new area or country, I will always try the local brew. So, after tasting the typical New Zealand flat white and long black, I had to try the Thunder Thighs; a decadent and decked out mochaccinno from my...
Save Place
1, 53 Courtenay Pl, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
My go-to spot for after-work drinks is the Library in Wellington, and no, not the public library. Right on Courteney Place, there is a nondescript sign reading "The Library" in front of a simple doorway with several staircases. If you know what to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever