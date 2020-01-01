Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South America to do list

Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place

La Recoleta Cemetery

Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
More Details >
Save Place

Easter Island

I think this is the most mysterious place I have ever been. It is just crazy that no one truly knows who built these or why. Having been to Peru, I could definitely see the Inca influence on the base under the Moai. But I have also been to...
More Details >
Save Place

Panama

The anticipated Museum of Biodiversity, designed by Frank Gehry, opens this year, and the Panama Canal will soon double its capacity. To prepare, luxury hotels, such as the Trump Ocean Club and Le Meridien, are cropping up. And in the historic...
More Details >
Save Place

El Ateneo Grand Splendid

Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
  4. 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
  5. 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.

More From AFAR

How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping