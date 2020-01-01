South America AFAR Trip
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
Bolivia's street art scene is on the rise, and many artists use the art form to convey both political and social issues affecting the people of the region. In downtown Santa Cruz de la Sierra, an entire mural wall is completely devoted to ARTErias...
Av. del Libertador Gral. San Martín 668, Z9301 El Chalten, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Hotel Poincenot is the perfect place to call home during a stay in El Chaltén. The staff are warm and friendly, and are more than happy to store any extra gear trekkers need to leave behind when venturing out on a day hike. The hotel offers room...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
24 de septiembre 242, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
OGA serves up a unique evening experience in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. The achachairu fruit, indigenous only to Bolivia, is used to craft delicious cocktails that capture the essence of the Bolivian taste and culture. I suggest sampling...
Rua Benjamin Constant, 26 - Glória, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20241-150, Brazil
During a recent visit to Rio de Janeiro, I had the pleasure of staying at Discovery Hostel, a cozy retreat for travelers located at the base of the Santa Teresa neighborhood. Less like a hostel and more like a home, Discovery staff are warm and...
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Graffitimundo is dedicated to increasing awareness of the bustling street art scene in vibrant Buenos Aires. Beginning in 2009, the non-profit organization began connecting people with the artists of this unique movement and increasing knowledge...
'Treintasillas' means 'thirty seats' - and thanks to its popularity with local foodies, you'll have to plan ahead if you intend to sit in one of them. At this casually stylish closed-door restaurant - cash-only and open exclusively on Friday and...
El Calafate, Argentina is the perfect homebase to explore the Perito Moreno Glacier. Opportunities to see Perito Moreno are endless, with options of viewing the glacier on a cruise, glacier trekking on trails nearby for great views, and actual...
Inside Los Glaciares National Park is the small town of El Chaltén, created by the Argentine government for campers and trekkers looking to explore the many trails in the park. The town is only composed of a few streets, but is full of wonderful...
