South America

Bolivia's alpine salt flats of the Salar de Uyuni form one of the harshest livable climates on planet Earth. Despite enduring the frigid wind chill at 15,000 feet, this flamingo enjoys a meal foraged from beneath the salt.
Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Unnamed Road, Peru
Colca Canyon, a three-hour drive north of Arequipa, is one of Peru’s most popular and extraordinary tourist attractions. The chasm is over 13,600 feet deep, making it one of the deepest in the world, and more than twice as deep as the...
Sacsayhuaman, Peru
Cap your trip to Machu Picchu with a pisco sour on the Orient-Express train ride back to Cuzco. After boarding this luxury train for dinner and the return journey, everyone meets in the bar car for a drink. Live music, the rocking of the train,...
Cl. 11 #6-50, Bogotá, Colombia
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Near Plaza de Bolívar in the colonial Candelaria quarter, the city’s historic core, swing by La Puerta Falsa, a bakery and restaurant that has been run by the same family since 1816. Order the chocolate...
Máncora District, Peru
A true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
Latin America
Lake Titicaca is the largest navigable lake in the world. It's worth taking advantage of it's navigability to find your way onto a boat to Isla Taquile from Puno. The island is inhabited by a cooperative society of people who welcome travelers to...
Juliaca, Peru
Last year, my husband and I visited Peru's magical Lake Titicaca for three days. We decided to spend one of those days traveling around the area to see what life was like beyond the touristy areas. We hired a local guide and asked him to take us...
Paucarpata District, Peru
Just southeast of Arequipa, Perú, a great place to go for a walk is in "la campiña" (the countryside) around the town of Paucarpata. Founded by the Spanish in the 1570's, it's known for its terraces, which date back much earlier, to pre-Inca...
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Ollantaytambo’s namesake archaeological site is one of the best examples of Incan architecture in the region. It’s easy to spend a half day exploring the temples and other structures there, especially if you factor in time to hike...
km 23, a, Pisac, Cusco, Peru
Here's where I wish I had extra money to spend with the gorgeous blankets and housewares made by local women. Don't miss all the potatoes piled up - the region is known for potato dishes and there are about 100 different varieties on display....
Calle Carmen Alto 227, Cusco 08000, Peru
This store is just a little ways off the main street of the San Blas arts district in Cusco, but definitely worth the diversion. Inside, funky, modern jewelry and handbags are mixed with neatly hung vintage dresses, shirts, and jackets. The walls...
Cusco 08000, Peru
In the San Blas area of Cusco, Peru, it can get quite steep. This is one of many streets that is all stairs. Cusco is a magical place!
Calle 26A, Bellavista 07011, Peru
For those of us used to seeing chicken cut into parts, wrapped in plastic, and cooling in supermarket refrigerators, a trip to a local Peruvian market is fascinating and a bit daunting. At the biggest market, San Pedro, just up the...
The stunning landscape of Salineras de Maras features salt pans that are still used exactly as they were at the time of the Incas. As you make your way through the region, you’ll see people doing the backbreaking work of harvesting salt on...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
I've always dreamed of exploring the Amazon and I couldn't imagine a better way than setting sail aboard the MV Aria. The second ship in Aqua Expeditions Amazon fleet, the MV Aria launched in 2011 and holds just 32 guests. Peruvian architect Jordi...
Nayón, Sector Huertayacu. Quito, Quito, Ecuador
I have a small (to medium) fear of heights and any activity that requires me to fly unsupported through the air sounds terrible. But I’d never zip lined before so I figured I should try it in Mindo. Our guide Jorge drove my friend Jules and me to...
Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Drive 60 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost continental city of the Americas, to the remote and seemingly untouched spot where the kayaks will be put in to the Strait of Magellan. With Kayak Agua...
