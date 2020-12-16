South Africa
Collected by David Jedd
Headed to South Africa from November 21st - December 6th. Johannesburg, Cape Town and more...
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
Shop 30, Hudson Building, 30 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
It's a weekend ritual for my cousin and his friends to pop into either The Loading Bay or Origins Roast right next door for breakfast. With a gorgeous view of the mountain, both cafés have coffee to die for and stellar food. This particular beauty...
17, Palmyra Junction, 9 Palmyra Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
The smell of baking bread will lure you into this family-friendly restaurant/cafe. With menu items like brioche french toast, breakfast pizza, and bircher muesli, this cafe will quickly become your default for weekend brunch. Try the almond...
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this...
Vilakazi St, Orlando West, Soweto, 1804, South Africa
Vilakazi is perhaps the most famous street in Soweto—or all of Johannesburg, for that matter. It’s the only street in the world to have produced two Nobel Prize winners—His Excellency Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and The Most...
R512 Pelindaba Rd, Hartbeespoort, Broederstroom, 0240, South Africa
The lion cub was licking my hand as if he were a puppy!
190 Frederick Dr, Northcliff, Randburg, 2115, South Africa
One afternoon, I went to the top of Northcliff Hill by the Water Tower with my brother and cousin on a random outing. From up there you can see the whole of Johannesburg. A full 360 degree view all the way to the Magaliesberg mountain range! If...
Wits Art Museum Cnr Jorissen and, Bertha St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
An amazingly curated museum, the Wits Art Museum, fondly referred to as WAM, hosts a stunning collection of contemporary and traditional African art. It's located in a bright and airy space and feels relatively undiscovered. My favorite piece was...
