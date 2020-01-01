South Africa 2015
Collected by David Lueck
List View
Map View
Save Place
37 Klein Constantia Rd, Nova Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Klein Constantia is one of the oldest vineyards on the Cape. It was established in 1685 by then Governor Simon van der Stel, whom is known as the father of the wine industry on the Cape. He was the first to realize the great potential the soil and...
Save Place
41 Third Ave, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa
Cafeen has delicious, simple food. The ingredients are always fresh and the portions just right, so you leave your breakfast or lunch feeling energized. The decor is a bit shabby chic (in a more charming way) with vintage Coca Cola signs,...
Save Place
71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Bo-Kaap was one of the few Cape Town neighborhoods to escape apartheid's bulldozers—the cluster of bright buildings, once known as the Malay Quarter, housed many of the slaves who worked for the 17th-century Dutch colonialists. In this...
Save Place
Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
If you're ever in the beautiful Cape, check out the Two Oceans Aquarium located at the V&A Waterfront. There are loads of activities for the kids and tons of very useful info for all ages. Once of the highlights for me is the Predator Tank, which...
Save Place
Convention Square, Lower Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
I am obsessed with the views at the Westin Cape Town's Heavenly Spa. Seriously, the view from the sauna alone is heavenly enough to book into the hotel. The spa and fitness center is located on the 19th floor, and the sauna is enclosed in floor to...
Save Place
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Save Place
116 Greenway, Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
There are several shops in the trendy Parkhurst neighborhood that caught my eye. We were there with Jo'burg trend spotter Craig Jacobs who showed us the way. Essential Life was the first place we stopped. Here is a description from their website:...
Save Place
Vilakazi St, Orlando West, Soweto, 1804, South Africa
Vilakazi is perhaps the most famous street in Soweto—or all of Johannesburg, for that matter. It’s the only street in the world to have produced two Nobel Prize winners—His Excellency Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and The Most...
Save Place
Main Rd & William Nicol Dr., Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa
Life sized replicas of Rhinos and steel Elephants are the order of the day at this location. Here you'll find beaded wire works of African plants and animals, Jewellery, art, stone statues and many other interesting curios. If you're looking for a...
Save Place
Northern Pkwy & Data Cres, Ormonde 99-Ir, Johannesburg, 2159, South Africa
225 meters below the surface of the earth, visitors make their way through dim passageways that miners in the late 1800s had navigated in search of gold. The tour guide 'jokingly' points out that if for some reason we get stuck down there, the...
Save Place
Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
Save Place
Emmarentia Dam, Emmarentia, Randburg, 2029, South Africa
The Rose Garden at Emmarentia Dam is a favourite spot for locals to hangout and relax under the shade of a tree and have a picnic. Did you know: There are approximately 4500 rose bushes in the garden! The best time to go is in Spring or Summer...
Save Place
60 Melrose Blvd, Melrose North, Johannesburg, 2076, South Africa
Hanging out at one of the many cafes, having a beer and enjoying a beautiful fall day. Very pleasant. Join AFAR Experiences in South Africa this fall.
Save Place
Fashion District, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
A modest three-story building in the Ferreirasdorp area of Johannesburg, Chancellor House once contained the first black law firm in South Africa, opened by Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo at the height of apartheid. It was here that the two...
Save Place
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
Save Place
11 Kotze St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
A living museum in the heart of Johannesburg, Constitution Hill was built on the 100-acre site of a century-old prison complex, where the leaders of every major South African liberation group—from Nelson Mandela to Mahatma Gandhi—were...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever