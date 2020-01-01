south africa
Collected by Nancy Mitzen
3 Argyle St, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
There is a high concentration of jaw-droppingly beautiful properties overlooking the Twelve Apostles mountain range and the Atlantic ocean. The POD boutique hotel is one of these special properties. A mere 10 minute drive from Cape Town's city...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Masiphumelele, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
In the 1950's, Apartheid laws forced non-white residents of Cape Town into government-built townships or informal settlements in the Cape Flats region. While it's still not advisable for tourists to self-drive around the townships, there are a...
E Pier Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
What's the best way to appreciate Cape Town as one of the most beautiful cities in the world? From the air, of course. There are several different helicopter tour operators operating in the city centre and you'll find it easiest to book from one...
Robben Island, Cape Town, 7400, South Africa
One of South Africa’s most famous sights, Robben Island is located four miles to the west of Cape Town. Its history as a prison is almost as old as the first Dutch settlement on the cape, dating all the way back to the 17th century. Today,...
263 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8010, South Africa
The Daddy Long Legs Independent Travellers Hotel is located in a historic building on Long Street. Each of the boutique hotel's 13 rooms are curated by different South African creatives, including poets, artists, musicians, designers, and...
Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
From a hilltop overlooking Simon's Town, along the South coast of the Cape Peninsula, you'll find remnants of the old wartime era. After hiking about the hilltops, make your way down to the water's edge and into town. As you head into town, you'll...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Beau Constantia, 1043 Constantia Main Road, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Forget the dimly lit cellar tours and the stacks of French oak barrels. Beau Constantia is unlike the other wine estates you'll visit in Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine valley. The modern cement-and-glass tasting room at this boutique wine...
Shop 12 High Constantia Center, Constantia Main Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7848, South Africa
After a wine tasting at Groot Constantia, have a leisurely lunch or dinner at a cute little French café called Pastis. It’s located in the High Constantia shopping plaza, right outside of the road that leads to the vineyards. Sitting outside...
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
Main Rd, Cape Town, South Africa
Just south of Cape Town along the Cape Peninsula, Kalk Bay is a picturesque fishing village and offers visitors several antique shops to browse along the main road. You never know what treasures you'll find. Quagga feels like stepping into the...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
66 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
This small-batch, hand-tempered chocolate tastes delicious; the wrapping is a work of art; and Anthony is a super friendly, stylish dude and his two small shops are quirky and old fashioned. With no preservatives or emulsifiers, you might even...
Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
While in Cape Town, be sure to take the red bus route and head to Camps Bay Beach. Camps Bay is a beautiful spot to enjoy dinner and watch the sunset for a perfect way to end the day. Many restaurants have outdoor seating facing the beach so you...
Dorman Way, Hout Bay, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Talented Cape Town chef Quentin Spickernell, has opened his own restaurant is a charmingly restored former barn between Constantia and Hout Bay, an atmospheric venue amidst trees and mountains yet in the city. Incorporating indoor and outdoor...
92 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
After a successful stint in Sydney, Australia, acclaimed Irish chef Liam came to Cape Town and started a small laid-back eatery off Heritage Square. His restaurant also features a room with cookbooks and quality kitchen items for sale. In the open...
