South Africa
Collected by Ron Zambrano
Orlando West, Soweto, 1804, South Africa
Wedged between the houses of Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela, Sakhumzi's is a restaurant started out of the childhoom home of Sakhumzi himself. Located on Vilakazi St in the country's wealthiest township, Sakhumzi started the restaurant in 2001...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
andBeyond Ngala Private Game Reserve, Timbavati, 1380, South Africa
The &Beyond Ngala Safari Lodge is located on the Ngala Private Game Reserve, an unfenced private concession wedged between the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and Kruger National Park. &Beyond leases the land from World Wildlife Fund...
90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings. What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
Victoria Street, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The Twelve Apostles impresses from the moment you turn off the coastal highway between Camps Bay and Llandudno beach and make your way up the winding driveway. Perched at the base of the mountain range for which it takes its name and overlooking...
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
The Maboneng Precinct, Fox St & Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Eat Your Heart Out is a cool corner deli with a Jewish inspired menu, located in the bustling Maboneng Precinct. This particular morning I'd met up with a friend and his family for a quick breakfast before heading onto the Market on Main, located...
5, Illovo Junction, Oxford Rd & Corlett Drive, Illovo, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
A couple of my mates and I decided to visit The Griffin gastropub one night for a bit of a chilled evening after having had a few days of raucous fun. This was the perfect place to do it, with it's laid back vibe and great selection of craft beers...
7, Parktown Quarter, 3rd Ave, Parktown North, Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa
At Foundry, guests can throw back craft beers with quirky names like the Naked Mexican, Franky Four Fingers, Van Hunks, and Jack Black. Housed in a great part of Johannesburg called Parktown North, the gastropub is a favorite of locals in the...
8287 Khumalo Rd, Orlando West, Johannesburg, 1804, South Africa
Well-designed and full of fascinating information, the Hector Pieterson Museum details the charged events surrounding June 16, 1976, when high school students staged a peaceful march against the use of Afrikaans as the main language in black...
Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Helderberg Rural, 7600, South Africa
On the outdoor patio at Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, guests can relax while tasting South African wines with help from the knowledgable staff. For those with a sweet tooth, the “Wine & Chocolate Experience” is particularly...
Tanzania
The government gave Nomad Tanzania first dibs on location when it opened up the Lamai area for permanent tourist accommodations, and boy did both parties pick right. Built into the rocks, this 12-suite property has commanding views of the...
Tanzania
The 15 tented suites at Sayari Camp are nicely spread out; if you’re staying in one of the outlying ones, as I did, it can be a ten-minute stroll to breakfast. All the more room to enjoy the fixings: rain shower, deep tub, extravagant private...
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
KWS Central Workshop Gate, off, Nairobi, Kenya
The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescues orphaned baby elephants from the wild, nurturing and raising them through the grief of losing their families, and then eases them back into their natural habitat when they are old and strong...
Main Rd, Cape Town, South Africa
Just south of Cape Town along the Cape Peninsula, Kalk Bay is a picturesque fishing village and offers visitors several antique shops to browse along the main road. You never know what treasures you'll find. Quagga feels like stepping into the...
Shop 30, Hudson Building, 30 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
It's a weekend ritual for my cousin and his friends to pop into either The Loading Bay or Origins Roast right next door for breakfast. With a gorgeous view of the mountain, both cafés have coffee to die for and stellar food. This particular beauty...
Andrews Rd, Scott Estate, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
no matter how much housing is built in South Africa there is always more needed. due to a large influx from Zimbabwe, and other neighboring countries it appears that there will be "unofficial settlements" for a while longer. not all housing in...
157 2nd Ave, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa
Banana Jam Café is tucked away in the quiet village of Kenilworth, just steps from the neighborhood MetroRail train stop. This restaurant is one of the best destinations for happy hour in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs. They've also become a...
273 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The biggest challenge about eating at Royale is overcoming your FOMO (fear of missing out) when you see what your friends have ordered and wonder if you've made the right choice. Don't worry, all of their 50 gourmet burgers are delicious. The only...
39 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
“Bootlegger Coffee Shop is one of my new discoveries. An imported Dutch Giesen coffee roaster is responsible for the excellent coffee. The shop stays open until 11 p.m. and serves dinner.” —Rashiq Fataar
57 Milton Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
“This cozy wine bar uses fresh ingredients for bistro-style dishes such as roast pork belly," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "If you enjoy wine, they offer more than 60 by the glass, most from small local producers.” —Rashiq Fataar Read more about...
