Sorrento

Collected by Kylie Scharf
Pompeii

80045 Pompeii, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Witness the destruction wrought by Mt. Vesuvius nearly 2,000 year ago at the archaeological site of Pompeii. The ancient village was frozen in time beneath a blanket of hot ash during an eruption in 79 C.E. Among the ruins that have been uncovered...

Palazzo Avino

Via S. Giovanni del Toro, 28, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Set in a 12th-century palace that looks like the setting for a Wes Anderson film, Palazzo Avino is skirted in flower-filled gardens terraced across a cliffside in Ravello. Interiors are as opulent as the storybook architecture, filled with...
Ravello

84010 Ravello, SA, Italy
In Ravello, we couldn't resist snapping a photo here. Who said you can't find everything you want abroad?
Monte Solaro

Monte Solaro, 80071 Anacapri, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
The summit of Monte Solarno, the highest point in Capri is almost 2,000 feet high! You can choose to climb it or opt for the considerably easier chairlift. Along the ride and at the top, you will enjoy an incredible 360-degree...
