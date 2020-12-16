Sophie's Visit
Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
While you're in SF and Lake Tahoe Wednesday: Sushi, vistas and alamo square! Thursday: Tartine breakfast, Shopping, Delicious food, and fun bars Friday: ??? mystery! Saturday: North Lake Tahoe Sunday: South Lake Tahoe Monday: Truckee
Twin Peaks, San Francisco, CA, USA
The best views of San Francisco are from the top of Twin Peaks, the two hills that are located in the geographic center of the city. Only from Twin Peaks can you get a 360-degree view of the entire city. If you are lucky, on a clear day you can...
431 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
I may move to San Francisco, for the sole reason of being close to Sushi Bistro. Just a few blocks from Golden Gate Park on Balboa Street, the restaurant looks unassuming from the outside. But, once you open the menu, you'll enter a world of...
I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
138 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Leave behind the powerboats roaring around Lake Tahoe and find your bliss by kayaking the sparkling waters of Tahoe’s biggest bay. The water is typically calm here, especially in the morning, so even beginners can have fun. Pick up a rental...
Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
An estimated 48,000 houses were constructed in San Francisco from 1848 to 1915 in the style typical of the day, with ornate woodwork characteristic of so-called Queen Anne design. Earthquakes and fires, most notably those of 1906, destroyed many—...
