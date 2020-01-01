Sonoma Napa
Collected by P Dreyfus
Save Place
8555 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452, USA
Sonoma and Napa counties have hundreds of wineries that have tasting rooms set among the golden hills of the area. It's rare to find a winery where you can enjoy this scenery as much as the wine served in the tasting room. At Chateau St. Jean,...
Save Place
Silverado Trail, California, USA
The rolling hills of Napa Valley make for great hiking--they're not too tall, so it's not too strenuous, but the views of the vineyards and surrounding nature are priceless. If you have the good fortune to visit more than once, in different...
Save Place
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
Point Reyes is a special location with hiking trails, historic farms, and the small towns of Inverness and Point Reyes Station with lovely local food finds and little shops. To get to the lighthouse just follow the road signs from Inverness, and...
Save Place
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
Save Place
Nicasio Reservoir, California 94946, USA
Start the day off right in Point Reyes Station with coffee and a scone at the Bovine Bakery. There's loads of bicycle parking in the park to the right of the bakery and cyclists come in from every direction, to fuel up at this same intersection....
Save Place
29 E MacArthur St, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
This lovely little hotel has gorgeous rooms in a garden setting sprinkled with art installations. MacArthur Place is walking distance from the Sonoma town square and it is a great place to stay to while visiting wineries in the area.
Save Place
2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, USA
The hike through Jack London State Historic Park to the top of Sonoma Mountain runs through redwood groves, meadows, and vineyards. Vigorous blackberry bushes provide some sustenance -- but bring water, because it gets hot up there in the summer....
Save Place
Alexander Valley, California 95448, USA
Head north through Napa Valley’s Calistoga, past Buster’s Barbeque, and just keep going. Have a convertible? All the better. The drive along Highway 128 meanders through the rolling hills and sprawling vineyards of Knight’s Valley and Alexander...
Save Place
Metes & Bounds starts hosting farm-to-table dinners in Sonoma and Marin counties on May 1. The multi course meals are prepared in a yellow school bus retrofitted with a kitchen and grill. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Save Place
8761 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
My friends and I have made it an annual habit to taste our way through the wine regions of Dry Creek and Alexander Valley during "Winter WineLand". The Wine Road has three annual weekend events that connect wineries around Sonoma County for one...
Save Place
9113 Graton Rd, Graton, CA 95444, USA
It is easy to miss this hidden gem in the sleepy town of Graton. But it is a must to seek out if you are spending any time in Sonoma County. The menu mixes seasonal ingredients with an Asian/French/Mediterranean point-of-view. It is small plate...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 4 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It