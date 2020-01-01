Sonoma County, my home at heart, has always been a place of adventure and inspiration. For locals and visitors alike Sonoma County offers: dramatic coast line on Hwy 1, wonderful wine tasting, numerous hiking trails, swimming and kayaking in the Russian river, walking in the redwoods of Armstrong, small towns full of charm and History, and a range of delicious local foods. The homes of Jack London, and the church from Hitchcock's "The Birds" are but a few places in Sonoma County worth a visit.