Sonoma County
Collected by Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert
Sonoma County, my home at heart, has always been a place of adventure and inspiration. For locals and visitors alike Sonoma County offers: dramatic coast line on Hwy 1, wonderful wine tasting, numerous hiking trails, swimming and kayaking in the Russian river, walking in the redwoods of Armstrong, small towns full of charm and History, and a range of delicious local foods. The homes of Jack London, and the church from Hitchcock's "The Birds" are but a few places in Sonoma County worth a visit.
8761 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
My friends and I have made it an annual habit to taste our way through the wine regions of Dry Creek and Alexander Valley during "Winter WineLand". The Wine Road has three annual weekend events that connect wineries around Sonoma County for one...
Willow Creek Rd, California, USA
Pomo Canyon Hike goes through redwoods, over wind swept coastal hills. and lands you at ocean waves. The beauty and challenge of this hike is that you must hike up to be rewarded with gorgeous views. The most challenging part is near the start as...
500 Ragle Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Ragle Ranch is used well be locals as a family friendly park with soccer fields, baseball fields, sand volley ball, tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic areas. In addition to all this there are local trails. The hikes are neither to long nor...
107 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
There are numerous wonderful wine tasting locations in Healdsburg. It is both possible and enjoyable to spend an afternoon walking around the square meandering from tasting to tasting. A small gem of a tasting room just a block off the square is...
6902 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
screamin' Mimi's has been a favorite treat in Sebastopol for over a decade. The brightly painted ice cream polar welcomes visitors with the smell of fresh made waffle cones and over twenty flavors of house made ice creams and sorbets. My favorite...
Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Sebastopol is the meeting place of two trails. The Joe Rodota trail connects Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is paved, and a smooth flat ride. I enjoy this trail by bike in the spring when it is bordered by yellow mustard fields. The second trail is...
171 Pleasant Hill Ave N, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Chicken or tofu, spicy or mild, curry can warm you up, wake you up, and fuel you for your next adventure. Grab a curry wrap and a handful of napkins at Westside Cafe. Then enjoy your meal with a rustic country view of oak trees and open fields at...
2661 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
If you drive south of Sebastopol on highway 116, also known as Gravenstein highway South, you will find a string of Antique stores. While each of them holds their own special finds, the Antique Society is by far the largest and holds the most...
500 Ragle Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
The little town of Sebastopol had it's first claim to fame as being the home of the Gravenstein Apple. At one time the towns main industry, apples are still at the heart of my home town. Come harvest time I am usually picking apples for canning...
2901 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95409, USA
Jeffery's Hillside Cafe is tucked away from the main street behind hotels and trees. It is one of my favorite Breakfast & Brunch places in Sanoma Co. The food is delicious, hearty, and full of fresh ingredients (incuding homemade salasa). Their...
3611 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, CA 95465, USA
When I venture in or near the little town of Occidental Howard's Station Cafe is my favorite place to visit. Either to grab a coffee or smoothie for the road or to sit and linger over a great simple local meal. Bring cash and know they close their...
10439 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450, USA
The little cafe Aquatica has been a long standing favorite spot of mine along the Sonoma County coast in the small town of Jenner. Be prepared with cash as this establishment takes no cards or checks. Everything from the coffee, Cuban lattes,...
2605 Adobe Canyon Rd, Kenwood, CA 95452, USA
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has numerous hiking trails from mellow meadow trails that are great for nature walks with kids, to heavier hikes up to the vistas of Bald Mountain. There are also family friendly camping grounds and an observatory for...
557 Summerfield Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95405, USA
East West uses a wonderful collection of fresh local ingredients to create wonderful meals. There is something for the vegetarian and the meat lover. From salads and falafel dishes to burgers and sweet potato fries there seems to be something to...
2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, USA
The hike through Jack London State Historic Park to the top of Sonoma Mountain runs through redwood groves, meadows, and vineyards. Vigorous blackberry bushes provide some sustenance -- but bring water, because it gets hot up there in the summer....
