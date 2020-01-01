Someday
Collected by Vikki Shepp
90 Armstrong Rd, Johnsburg, NY 12843, USA
This family-owned retreat within Adirondack State Park is geared toward campers who want comfort. Adirondack chairs (of course) sit on the decks of six canvas tents equipped with wood-burning stoves and cedar-lined showers. The platform...
Lighthouse Rd, Port Antonio, Jamaica
There's a reason Blue Cave Castle (affectionately dubbed "BCC" by return visitors) has a following. Designed in the shape of a castle, it's impossible to miss this dominating blue structure on Negril's cliff side. Tower rooms offer dramatic views...
1439 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
"Have you heard about d'Mongo's? It is Ryan Gosling's favorite place to visit when he comes to town!" Although I never saw Ryan Gosling, bartender Red knew immediately that I was new in Detroit and that I'd never been in before. She recommended I...
7111 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A contemporary take on a traditional pub, Citizen Public House is known for its craft beers, classic and modern cocktails, and interesting pub grub. Snacks include bacon-fat popcorn and a beer fondue made with the local Kilt Lifter brew. Main...
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
12-16 Artillery Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 7LS, UK
While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an...
6 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1E9, Canada
A clandestine spot to imbibe in Gastown, the Diamond is the speakeasy when you're in Vancouver. Bar none, one of the best bars I have been to on recommendation from Nathan at Judas Goat. They will make you anything here, like a tasty pisco sour....
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Alexandria has been around since before the founding of our country and has always been home to a number of taverns. However, during Prohibition, Alexandria was also home to something else: a speakeasy. In the decades since alcohol started flowing...
2030 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Come for a sip of the Cliff Bell at happy hour (that's Dewar’s Scotch, sweet vermouth, Absinthe Ordinare, and orange bitters), stay for the live jazz and the lively 1930's atmosphere. Cliff Bell's jazz bar in downtown Detroit is a slinky watering...
20 Sherwood St, Soho, London W1F 7ED, UK
Looking for a late-night speakeasy? This one's a charmer. The Bar Americain's fairly hidden from the street, but when you get down there, it's like going back in time. You find a 1930s, art deco wonder, with white-jacketed cocktail waiters and an...
