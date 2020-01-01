Some Phoenix Favorites

I moved to Phoenix for a job in 1983, thinking I would stay a few years and move on. Turned out, I really grew to love it, and stayed well over 20 years. There is a ton of character beyond the strip malls and the acres of orange-roofed houses. And Sonoran desert is perhaps the most beautiful desert in the world. Anyway, here is a list of some of my favorite places. i will continue to add to the list, and I urge you to explore and find the charm throughout the Valley.