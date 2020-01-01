Some kind of magical
Collected by Raina
Save Place
R400, Mogale, 1911, South Africa
This is one of the richest paleontology sites in the world. These sites team with scientists uncovering hominid fossils aged as old as 2 million years. It's incredible to stand, watch, and reflect as our ancient ancestors are being unearthed....
Save Place
Wits Art Museum Cnr Jorissen and, Bertha St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
An amazingly curated museum, the Wits Art Museum, fondly referred to as WAM, hosts a stunning collection of contemporary and traditional African art. It's located in a bright and airy space and feels relatively undiscovered. My favorite piece was...
Save Place
65 Ntemi Piliso St, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
The site of an old power plant, it has been turned into a beautiful modern building used for events and entry to the HQ for AngloGold Ashanti.
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Tikitiki, New Zealand
Growing up as a little boy in Tikitiki New Zealand, I never appreciated how beautiful the church was that I went to Sunday School at. It wasn't until years later, returning on a tour of the East Coast, that I truly understood how blessed I'd been....
Save Place
Gorges du Todgha, Tinghir, Morocco
Todra Gorge takes a while to get to but is well worth the journey. If you have time, stay the night, wait for the moon to come up as the sun goes down and see the gorgeous colours of the red-hued cliffs across the remains of the day.
Save Place
Upolu, Samoa
These three little boys caught my attention after following me around for 10 minutes as I was exploring a nearby village. Fascinated by the stranger in their midst - and looking like they were up to some sort of mischief - these future Samoan...
Save Place
Whakatane, New Zealand
There's a secret place at the end of the road in a small New Zealand town called Whakatane, where, should you visit there, do so at sunset and make sure you have a hearty meal of fish and chips to pick away at as the sun goes down. If you're lucky...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Have to Quarantine If You're From These 38 States
- 4 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism
- 5 Air Travel Southwest Will Soon Stop Blocking Middle Seats
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase