So Very Swiss

I had the pleasure of working in Switzerland for three years an experience that allowed to get to know this tiny country a lot better. It is gorgeous no matter where you look and the natives do a great job of balancing four languages and cultures into their own. There are also a lot of foreigners living in the country for various reasons (global organizations such as the United Nations or as a tax paradise for the rich), but no matter what the reason it is an interesting place to visit!