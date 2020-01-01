So Very Swiss
I had the pleasure of working in Switzerland for three years an experience that allowed to get to know this tiny country a lot better. It is gorgeous no matter where you look and the natives do a great job of balancing four languages and cultures into their own. There are also a lot of foreigners living in the country for various reasons (global organizations such as the United Nations or as a tax paradise for the rich), but no matter what the reason it is an interesting place to visit!
Rue Industrielle 30 bis, 1820 Montreux, Switzerland
Think about it for a minute. The mouth-watering aromas of Swiss cheeses— Emmental, Neuchâtel, Gruyère. The irresistible texture of fresh bread croutons. The more-than-iconic decor. And there you have it, the perfect ingredients for a successful...
Bern, Switzerland
While touring Bern I stumbled upon the KindliFresser, or "Child Eater", Fountain right in the middle of busy Kornhausplatz. Bern is famous for it's many 16th century fountains, but I hadn't been prepared for one this creepy. The villain is eating...
Verbier, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
The charming Swiss village of Verbier is a breeding ground for fearless, thrill-seeking mountain bikers. Be warned, though: Even a rockstar mountain biker from Colorado or Utah will feel like he needs training wheels when he tackles these...
1920 Martigny, Switzerland
One weekend during a summer study abroad in Switzerland, a fellow student and I decided to explore a different corner of the country. So we hopped on the train... It was a Sunday morning when we found ourselves in Martigny. We left the sleepy...
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
"Un autre enfant, une autre fenêtre!--Another kid, another window!" Check out the second floor of this Renaissance building. Local legend in Neuchâtel says that when construction on this house began, the architect had six children. As the work...
Gruyères, Switzerland
Could there be a more glorious setting for a cheese's origin? These pastures surrounding a hilltop village (Gruyères) crowned with a castle (the Château de Gruyères), happy Swiss cows grazing with views of the Alps all around,...
Domaine de Rochegrise, Route du Col de la Croix, 1884 Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland
A sleek, bustling hotel in the Vaud Alps, Chalet RoyAlp also honors traditional Swiss architecture with its fir walls and intricately carved balconies. The mountain railway adjacent to the chalet offers easy access to the slopes. Chalet RoyAlp...
Lausanne, Switzerland
From Hebrew into Latin into Gothic stone: Moses sprouts horns in this entryway of Lausanne's Cathedral. Commanding a hill above Lake Geneva, this 12th-century jewel of Swiss architecture is not alone in depicting a doubly-protuberant prophet....
Quai Gustave-Ador, 1207 Genève, Switzerland
We were only in Geneva for a day, but we were told to take a unique photo with this fountain by our friends and this is what we came up with! While Geneva was overwhelmingly expensive for 2 college students backpacking, it was worth the trip to...
Lucerne, Switzerland
Throughout Luzern, so many of the buildings have crazy, wild paintings all over them. Loving it! Wish more buildings in Brisbane were like this!
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
9050 Appenzell District, Switzerland
Hiking from Appenzell to Wasserauen, the trail took me through parks, villages, and right through the farmlands of the locals. The day of my hike was overcast and foggy, but when we passed this cluster of farms the sun came out and lit up the...
Gandria, Lugano, Switzerland
Behold Gandria! When my Airbnb host first suggested I visit Gandria I was a little unsure, mostly because of it's name. But boy was she right, this little village navigable exclusively by foot was so picturesque and quiet. Situated on a hill just...
Filisur, Switzerland
Going for a drive on a Sunday afternoon in the Romansch-speaking high country in Graubunden, Switzerland, where road and railroad crisscross each other frequently in the Alps, often on century-old stone bridges. I was staying with a...
Lake Lucerne, Switzerland
Swtizerland is like the cake, the icing, the candle and the birthday song all in one. It's the most spectacular place I've ever been, and Lucerne (Luzern) is so picturesque it doesn't matter how grey the day, it's perfect. I love the wooden chapel...
3800 Sundlauenen, Switzerland
While many walked through the streets of the small town, I decided to head along the river and came across this beautiful view of Lake Brienz.
Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
One of the biggest Flea markets in Zurich is the one located in Bürkliplatz square. The market is opened on Saturdays from 6am to 4pm. May-October, so if you visit Zurich on Winter time, you will not find the outdoors traders. The market is well...
Lidostrasse 5, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
in the Swiss city of Lucerne is one of the biggest transportation museums that I have ever seen! There are several parts to the museum including air, rail and sea transportation. What I found the very interesting are the walls that are made up of...
